10 hidden gems to explore in Fort Langley

The charming village of Fort Langley is the perfect way to spend a day rain-or-shine.

What it lacks in size, it makes up for in the amount of fun things to do whether you’re on your own or with friends and family.

Another bonus, is that it’s just 45 minutes away from Vancouver, making it an idyllic day trip.

Things to do in Fort Langley

You can’t visit Fort Langley without first learning about its vast history. Make a stop at the historic site to learn all about how Fort Langley came to be. Some of the main features include live demonstrations performed by costumed interpreters and a children’s play area. It’s also home to several forts called oTENTiks, where visitors can actually spend the night. Each OTENTik has access to its own BBQ and a communal kitchen.

Address: 23433 Mavis Avenue, Fort Langley

Here’s another historic stop on your Fort Langley bucket list. Further your knowledge by checking out the Langley Centennial Museum. It offers self-guided museum tours of up to an hour long where guests can explore several exhibits, including “Creative Reuse: The Art of Upcycling” as well as a variety of arts and cultural programs suitable for all ages.

Address: 9135 King Street, Fort Langley

The BC Farm Museum gives a glimpse into the agricultural development in the province over the years, by telling the stories of the pioneer settlers of the Fraser Valley region. It houses several pioneer artifacts, including coal oil lamps, vintage tractors, steam engines and even a WWI cavalry saddle.

Address: 9131 King Street, Fort Langley

One of Fort Langley’s most prized landmarks is The CN Station. The now historical building was once a bustling train station built for the Canadian Northern Railway back in 1915. It was built at a time when the agriculture industry was booming, therefore bringing more people to settle in the area. Beyond just soaking up the history, this beautiful site is a popular place to take wedding photos and document other celebratory moments.

Address: 23245 Mavis Avenue, Fort Langley

Shoppers will love searching for trinkets and other treasures at this mall completely dedicated to antique finds. It features 10,000 square-feet of space and 60 different dealers. Visitors will find anything from chinaware and collectables to vintage cameras, typewriters and more. There’s also a garden courtyard located on-site to take a quick break from shopping.

Address: 23331 Mavis Avenue, Fort Langley

Discover this casual dining spot in the heart of Fort Langley. Beatniks Bistro was once the Moorehouse residence, which was built in 1933. Therefore, Beatniks is one of the oldest buildings you can find in Fort Langley. It’s best known for its selection of comfort food dishes, including beef dip, fried chicken sandwiches and fresh handmade gnocchi. It’s also a go-to spot for drinks, with a wide selection of wine, beer, cocktails and sangria to sip on.

Address: 9194 Glover Road, Fort Langley

Shop til’ you drop at Juliet925, formerly known as The Fort Finery. You’ll come across lots of unique gift ideas for even the most difficult person to buy for and likely walk away with a few goodies for yourself as well. It sells everything from fine art and jewellery to small batch handcrafted perfumes and soy candles.

Address: 23230 Billy Brown Road, Fort Langley

A quaint bookstore and cafe all under one roof. This one stop shop allows customers to browse some books and then enjoy a delicious meal any time of the day. For breakfast, try their blueberry pancakes, smoked bacon eggs benedict or egg burritos. Lunch and dinner options include fig and brie grilled cheese, butter chicken and shredded chicken street tacos.

Address: 103-9233 Glover Road, Fort Langley

A special treat for all those with a sweet tooth. Step inside Into Chocolate Candy & Confections for a taste of paradise. This spot has everything you could possibly dream of to satisfy your craving, from nostalgic candies from your childhood to sweets you’d usually only find in the U.K. It also sells vintage sodas and European-style hot chocolate infused with Hedgehog chocolates or a special spice mixture to kick things up a notch.

Address: 180-9220 Glover Road, Fort Langley

Go for a stroll along this lush trail with 8 km worth of trails to explore. It’s an easy trek with minimal elevation gain that takes only a couple of hours to complete. The trail connects the Fort Langley National Historical Museum with the site of the original fort that is nestled near Derby Reach Regional Park. It’s also a popular spot for biking and picnicking.

Address: 22868-22892 Billy Brown Rd, Fort Langley