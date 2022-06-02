Granville Island’s iconic market has long been a spot for both local Vancouverites and tourists alike to try out new food, check out in-season produce, and basically indulge in everything it has to offer.

From the famous Lee’s Donuts to produce stands to the first JJ Bean location, the Granville Island Market is truly a haven for food.

Rather than trying to navigate it all on your own, there are organized tour groups that lead you through some of the market’s highlights, giving you a chance to try a little of everything.

Here’s everything we ate on a recent tour of the market:

Bread Affair

A Bread Affair has several locations around the Lower Mainland, all of them serving up bread that is freshly baked every single day. It also uses all local, BC ingredients. Stop by this spot, located just outside the market, for all your organic-certified artisan bread needs.

Benton Brothers

The owners of Benton Brothers Fine Cheese – who are real brothers, by the way – are actually engineers turned cheese makers. They offer an incredible selection of international cheeses as well as local Canadian cheese (which is what we tried). This is a great spot to hit up before a picnic – especially when paired with sausages from the next place!

Oyama Sausage

This sausage purveyor prides itself on using high-quality ingredients, including ethically raised meats. Its offerings change with the seasons, but past favourites have included a black truffle salami.

Longliner Seafoods

This family-run business is one of the original tenants of Granville Island. It sells fresh and local seafood, and we got to try some of its maple candied salmon. A must-stop for seafood lovers!

Sen Pad Thai

This market kiosk offers more than just pad Thai! You can get a range of authentic Thai street eats here. The owner is renowned chef Angus An who owns several other restaurants in Vancouver, including the award-winning Maenam.

South China Sea Trading Co.

This shop has two locations in Vancouver: one on Victoria Drive and one in the Granville Island Market. Go here for all your hard-to-find “rare and exotic” culinary ingredients, like spice mixes and jars of Ozaku chile miso. It’s the kind of place that will make you feel very inspired to cook something new.

ChocolaTas

This award-winning chocolate shop comes to us from master chocolatier Wim Tas. The kiosk sells finely crafted bonbons in all shapes, flavours, and varieties, with different options depending on the season.

Bon Macaron Patisserie

This macaron shop is French-owned, so you know they’re going to be good. The owners started Bon Macaron Patisserie because they wanted to bring a bit of France to Canada.

JJ Bean

For your caffeine fix, JJ Bean is a go-to spot for a great cappuccino, latte, or other espresso drinks. The chain has a rigorous barista training program, making the drinks reliably great no matter which location you go to, but this is the very first location, which makes it a little bit more special.

Lee’s Donuts

A trip to Granville Island Market wouldn’t be complete without a visit to this iconic donut shop. We had to try the fan favourite Honey Dip donut, obviously.