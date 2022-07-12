"Wilder West": Tofino is featured on a list of the World's Greatest Places

The breathtaking town of Tofino has been recognized by Time Magazine as one of the world’s 50 greatest places of 2022.

As much of the world returns to travelling the globe, the American magazine compiled the list with regions that offered new and exciting experiences.

Tofino was listed along with Toronto, Ontario; they were the only two Canadian cities included.

The magazine describes the small district on Vancouver Island to have “wildlife tours, forest hiking, and walks along wide sandy beaches [that] reconnect people with nature. Powerful winter storms produce ocean swells, creating epic storm-­watching opportunities and a thriving cold-water surfing scene.”

It mentions Tofino Resort + Marina’s new West Coast Floating Sauna, which can only be accessed by boat and offers fishing, free diving, paddle­boarding, whale and bear watching.

The new Pacific Rim National Park Reserve pathway also received a shoutout.

“[It] connects the park visitor center to Tofino village. ?apsciik tasii (pronounced ups-cheek ta-shee), a 15.5-mile accessible trail created in partnership with the Yuulu?il?ath and Tla-o-qui-aht First Nations, provides people of all ages and abilities a safe and sustainable way to experience one of Canada’s most spectacular landscapes.”

Other North American mentions are Miami, San Francisco, Portland, Jamaica and Riviera Nayarit.