Best restaurants in Tofino to check out at least once

Big, beautiful, and delicious. This is BC in a nutshell — at least if you ask us foodies, it is.

While there are amazing restaurants, bars, and cafes scattered all around this province, one of the most spectacular places you can chow down in BC has got to be Tofino.

Situated on Vancouver Island within the traditional territory of the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nations in the Clayoquot Sound UNESCO Biosphere Region, Tofino offers incredible scenery and an ancient landscape.

In addition to being a destination for amazing whale watching, bear watching, kayaking, hiking, fishing, and surfing, Tofino boasts an acclaimed food scene, one we had the pleasure of exploring recently.

Like everything else in this district, the local food and beverage industry is connected by understanding and respect at its foundation.

It doesn’t take long to grasp how important mindfully and sustainably sourced ingredients are to those working and living in Tofino year-round, and that’s communicated in the care and flavours incorporated in every dish served and every cocktail and coffee that’s poured in this amazing place.

Here are 13 incredible places to eat and drink in Tofino.

Enjoy some drool-worthy Tofino takeout over at Surfside Grill, located on the grounds of the incredible Pacific Sands Beach Resort.

This fast-casual spot is situated in the centre of the popular beachfront destination. It offers a menu of fish and chips, fish tacos, burgers, catch-of-the-day specials, and even poutine.

Patrons can enjoy these comfort eats on the licensed patio complete with fire pits, located just steps from the suites at the resort and of course, the beach.

Surfside Grill also offers breakfast eats and caffeinated beverages in the morning.

Address: Pacific Sands Beach Resort — 1421 Pacific Rim Highway, Tofino

Phone: 250-725-8299

Instagram

Roar is located inside Hotel Zed Tofino, the newest location of the BC-owned chain of hotels with a serious retro flair and infinite photo opportunities.

Executive Chef Kaelhub Cudmore is at the helm of the kitchen while award-winning mixologist Dinah Kisil leads the bar at the live-fire and charcoal-fuelled restaurant, which opened at the end of May 2021.

As the name implies, expect show-stopping dishes like Fire Hung Chicken, Flambedou Grilled Beach Oysters, and even a Smoked Prime Roast Watermelon to be served after being cooked over live fire. Roar offers breakfast, dinner, and drinks.

In the future, Roar aims to offer guests the exceptional experience of a fire cookout and wine at the Tofino Mudflats Wildlife Management Area, located just steps from the back of the property.

This mudflats area was established back in 1997 in order to conserve critical wildlife habitat in Clayoquot Sound.

Address: Hotel Zed Tofino — 1258 Pacific Rim Highway, Tofino

Phone: 250-725-7627

Instagram

The Hotel Zed Tofino’s quick service option is tucked in just beside Roar on the main floor of the premises. Beachside Provisions offers folks just that, bits and bites to fuel them during waterfront picnics, mid-hike breaks, and beyond.

Expect fresh seafood, wraps, salads, and sandwiches up for order here alongside Rhino Coffee, specialty teas, and a small but mighty selection of local wine and beer.

Other supplies and goodies like baked goods, hot sauces, rubs, and local wares unique to Tofino are for sale in this spot.

Address: Hotel Zed Tofino — 1258 Pacific Rim Highway, Tofino

Phone: 250-725-7627

If you’re looking for coffee and donuts while in Tofino, look no further than Rhino Coffee. This spot opened back in 2013, and it has been brewing coffee and baking up fresh donuts daily ever since.

While you can order coffee beans roasted in this independently owned shop for delivery from anywhere in BC, you have to physically be in town to get a taste of Rhino’s signature all-day breakfast, donuts, and housemade wraps and sandwiches.

We’d recommend the “Bro” Nut creation as it’s a standout breakfast bite. It’s made with a fried egg, your choice of bacon, ham, or sausage, tomato, aged cheddar, and lettuce on a homemade savoury donut.

Address: 430 Campbell Street, Tofino

Phone: 250-725-2558

Instagram

It’s the real OG that started it all in 2009, the Tacofino truck. You can find the orange truck at the back of the Live to Surf parking lot in Tofino where it serves up the brand’s now-famous spin on this Mexican handheld.

Address: 1184 Pacific Rim Highway, Tofino

Phone: 250-726-8288

Instagram

If you have time to pop over to this traditional French patisserie operating out of a tiny shipping container, we’d recommend you do so.

Ouest Artisan Patisserie offers cakes, macarons, and next-level croissants Tuesday to Sunday from 9 am until it’s sold out…so plan accordingly!

Address: 220 Campbell Street #1454, Tofino

Phone: 250-899-4937

Instagram

Did you really go to Tofino if you didn’t dine at Wolf in the Fog? This celebrated restaurant has been praised for its abundance of delicious fresh seafood, its quality cocktail program, and its impeccable service.

Chef Nicholas Nutting leads the kitchen at the 150 Fourth Street restaurant, offering a menu made up of local fish and foraged focused plates such as the succulent Slow Baked Halibut & Clams, Seaweed Salad, and ridiculously good Potato Crusted Oysters served with apple puree and truffle.

If you are here for the evening service, be sure not to skip dessert. Seriously. The Cream Puff made with spiced blueberry, dark chocolate, coffee, and caraway is one for the books.

Wolf in the Fog also offers a top-notch, carefully curated wine program and an array of beers on tap.

Address: 150 Fourth Street, Tofino

Phone: 250-725-9653

Instagram

SoBo, which means Sophisticated Bohemian, is a family restaurant that offers Chef Lisa Ahier’s noteworthy cuisine in the heart of Tofino.

The concept began as a food truck back in 2003. Now, it’s an award-winning full-service restaurant that’s a can’t-miss if you’re in town aiming to devour eats made with simple, fresh, and locally produced ingredients.

Address: 311 Neill Street, Tofino

Phone: 250-725-2341

Instagram

With over 70 years of operation under its belt, it’s hard to make a list of must-visit Tofino spots without including Schooner Restaurant.

This locally owned and operated storied establishment offers steaks, seafood, and cocktails too. It also houses a resident ghost, Morris, who you can read more about on the restaurant’s website.

Address: 331 Campbell Street, Tofino

Phone: 250-725-3444

Instagram

Not unlike Rhino Coffee, fans of Tofino Distillery can order the local maker’s lineup of Certified Organic spirits online.

But, if you happen to be in town, be sure to head into the Tasting Room to try Tofino Distillery’s huge lineup of sips, mini-cocktail tasters, and delightful seasonal creations.

Spirits up for purchase include Jalapeño Vodka, Espresso Vodka, “Beach Fire” Cinnamon Spirit, Old Growth Cedar Gin, and Psychedelic Jellyfish Absinthe, to name a few.

Address: 681 Industrial Way Unit G, Tofino

Phone: 250-725-2182

Seek Shelter at this unreal local spot in Tofino. The restaurant offers dishes made with local, organic ingredients and ethically raised, all-natural meats in its cozy dining room and patio, which boasts an inlet view.

Behind the restaurant, Shelter operates a garden supplying fresh herbs for dishes and cocktails. This eatery has also implemented an extensive two-tier composting program and aims to minimize its global footprint as much as it can with the support of the Tofino Ucluelet Culinary Guild.

Guests who head here will enjoy a menu of grub like Salt Spring Island Mussels, Süze Crispy Calamari, and a Meares Island Chowder made with lingcod, house-smoked salmon, clams, Yukon gold potatoes, and dill.

Address: 601 Campbell Street, Tofino

Phone: 250-725-3353

Instagram

Considering the Wickaninnish Inn was just named one of the best hotels in the world, you bet your bottom dollar its restaurant is a must-visit in Tofino as well.

This fine-dining destination offers guests sophisticated menus featuring inventive contemporary dishes, an extensive wine selection, and ​unforgettable panoramic views.

Please note: If you’re planning to head here, the dress code is smart casual.

Address: Wickaninnish Inn — 500 Osprey Lane, Tofino

Phone: 250-725-3106

Instagram

1909 Kitchen At Tofino Resort + Marina offers an ingredient-driven menu of dishes that use products sourced and foraged from Tofino’s oceans and lands.

Patrons can head to this restaurant for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and drinks.

Address: 634 Campbell Street, Tofino

Phone: 844-680-4184

Instagram