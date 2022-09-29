High peaks to hot springs: What to do in Revelstoke outside of ski season (PHOTOS)

Revelstoke view from the historic Nels Nelson ski jump | The restaurant patio at Halcyon Hot Springs Resort (Megan Devlin/Daily Hive)

Revelstoke is a BC mountain town where you’ll find many of the perks of city living with none of the crowds — and incredible mountain views instead.

It’s a famous ski destination that more than doubles in size during the winter months as skiers and boarders flock to the champagne powder — so dry and fluffy it’s some of the best in the world.

But outside of the ski season snow melts to reveal hiking and biking trails straight out of a painting, emerald lakes perfect for paddle boarding, and gorgeous views from hot springs where you can melt away your worries.

At just under 8,000 permanent residents, Revelstoke is definitely a small town. But it’s filled with young people and outdoor enthusiasts, and packed with cute restaurants, nightlife spots, and art.

Here are our tips for a memorable weekend:

Hike to the historic Nels Nelson Ski Jump

After a short-but-sweet climb up a hill in Mount Revelstoke National Park, you’ll reach a cast-iron silhouette of a skier looking out over the town of Revelstoke, the Columbia River, and Mount Begbie.

The skier is hollow and curved, so you can insert your feet into its boots and lean forward to imagine what it was like to launch yourself off this massive jump.

Ski jumpers used to tramp down the snow here with their feet, and lug their equipment up the hill to make the death-defying plunge. Local kids would apparently hang around to carry the equipment of their favourite athletes.

Drive along Meadows in the Sky Parkway

While you’re in Mount Revelstoke National Park, continue up the Meadows in the Sky Parkway for panoramic views of the surrounding mountain range. Pick a sunny day for this and you’re in for a treat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brice (@briceferre)

If you have more appetite for adventure, consider some of the day hikes in the park — including the jaw-dropping Jade Lakes.

Paddle to waterfalls and rope swings on Lake Revelstoke

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FineLineSUPandFLY (@finelinesup)

What are ski fanatics to do in the summer months? Find water-based adventure, of course. The dammed Columbia River became Lake Revelstoke four decades ago, and the human-made lake has since become a paddler’s destination.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FineLineSUPandFLY (@finelinesup)

Bring your own stand-up paddle board or book a tour through Fine Line SUP & Fly. Paddle to a waterfall, watch rock climbers drop into the water after completing their route, and take a chance at the rope swing and zip-line on the lake.

Gondola up and coaster down

Want to know the secret to staying young? Move over serums and exercise — turns out all you need is a trip down the Pipe Mountain Coaster to feel like a kid again.

You’ll swerve around a corner to get a stunning view of Mount Begbie before lurching down the next hill into the forest. The coaster is on a single-track and controlled by a joystick in each car, so riders customize how fast they go.

Want more of a thrill? Ride the coaster in the rain when it goes even faster.

Soak in magical Halcyon Hot Springs Resort

Hop in the car, catch the free inland ferry, and drive to Halcyon Hot Springs Resort to soothe those sore muscles after your outdoor adventures.

An adult day pass costs $30, and capacity at the pools is limited to 20 people at a time to ensure guests have a peaceful experience.

Bonus stop along the way: Sutherland Falls is only five minutes from the road.

Rainy day? Get artsy

Browse around local galleries such as Mountain Made, or take a glass-blowing workshop at Big Eddy Glass Works.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Eddy Glass Works (@bigeddyglassworks)

Refuel at cute cafes in downtown Revelstoke

One of the best parts of travel is sampling local cuisine, and Revelstoke doesn’t disappoint. Whether you’re into pub-style or fine dining, the walkable downtown core has something you’re craving.

For a delicious and nourishing breakfast, try Terra Firma’s Kitchen. The pesto poachie is divine, as are their baked goods.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Terra Firma’s Kitchen (@terrafirmaskitchen)

In the mood for something quicker? Try Dose Coffee or Modern Bakeshop.

For dinner, try Texas-style barbecue at Craft Bierhaus — their brisket is to die for.

Toast to good friends with craft cocktails at Monashee Spirits

Enter this distillery’s bar with barrels lining the walls and antique lamps illuminating the tables for a seriously delicious and cozy experience.

With liquors distilled in-house and recipes that cater to the tastebuds as well as the camera, Monashee is a must for any cocktail-lover visiting Revelstoke.

Stay at Basecamp Resorts for an Airbnb feel without the hassle

Love the amenities that Airbnbs offer but getting sick of stickler hosts and sky-high cleaning fees? Basecamp Resorts is presenting a solution. It’s a new hotel chain with locations popping up in West Coast mountain towns.

The people behind it know travellers want more than the traditional hotel experience, and they’re keenly aware of how Airbnb de-stabilizes the long-term rental market in cities it operates in.

Basecamp Revelstoke offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment accommodations with keyless check-in. The larger units are perfect for entertaining, with large living and dining areas overlooking the mountains and Columbia River.

Short-term rentals such as Airbnb were severely restricted in Revelstoke this year, with new regulations only allowing them in limited zones to preserve long-term housing for locals.

Tourism Revelstoke is also encouraging travellers to book directly with hotels and traditional B&Bs through incentives such as the Thanksgiving Back program — where travellers staying a minimum of two nights get $500 toward their accommodation if they volunteer with a local project for eight hours during their stay.

There are tons of places to stay in and around Revelstoke, and the community’s small-town feel with unparalleled access to nature leaves many never wanting to leave.

Daily Hive was hosted by Tourism Revelstoke and Basecamp Resorts