Vancouver's Stanley Park cracks list of top attractions in the world

Vancouver’s green heart, Stanley Park, is being recognized on the world stage for being an exceptional attraction.

According to TripAdvisor’s Travelers’ Choice – Best of the Best Things to Do, Stanley Park is one of the top attractions in the world. These awards are given to experiences and attractions “with a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions from our community over a 12-month period,” said TripAdvisor.

“Fewer than 1% of Tripadvisor’s 8 million listings are awarded Best of the Best, signifying the highest level of excellence in travel,” they said.

The list includes iconic sites like the Basílica de la Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, the Colosseum in Rome, and Central Park in New York City. Coming in at #22 with more than 22,000 reviews was Vancouver’s own Stanley Park.

“North America’s third-largest park draws eight million visitors per year, many of whom may skate or walk past you on the Seawall, a scenic, 5.5-mile path running along the water on the park’s perimeter,” wrote TripAdvisor.

“It’s just one of many trails among the park’s 1,000 acres, which also house an aquarium, nature center and other recreational facilities.”

Vancouverites have always known how lucky they are to have Stanley Park, but it’s nice to see it recognized around the world and mentioned on a list with other must-see attractions.

How do you think Stanley Park stacks up to the competition?