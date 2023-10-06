FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsSpecials & Deals

Michelin Vancouver: 2023 star and restaurant distinctions revealed

Oct 6 2023, 3:23 am
Michelin Vancouver: 2023 star and restaurant distinctions revealed

The wait is over, foodies! Michelin has revealed its anticipated 2023 selections for the Vancouver Guide.

Dished was onsite at the ceremony in Vancouver on October 5 to witness the action play out live.

Restaurants and chefs have now learned whether they earned Michelin Stars, Bib Gourmands (good-quality food for good value), or other Michelin Guide distinctions.

The 2023 Vancouver restaurant selection was based on five criteria: quality products, the harmony of flavours, mastery of cooking techniques, the personality of the chef in the cuisine, and consistency between each visit (each restaurant is inspected several times a year).

So, without any further delay, check out all the 2023 recipients.

2023 Michelin Star Winner:

  • Okeya Kyujiro (one star)
Okeya Kyujiro

Daily Hive

This win for Okeya Kyujiro, helmed by Chef Takuya Matsuda, means Vancouver has been awarded a total of nine Michelin stars.

Newly Recommended:

  • Archer
  • Bao Bei
  • Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar
  • Elisa
  • Folke
  • Hānai
  • Moltaqa
  • Regal Mansion Cuisine
  • Sushi Jin
  • Suyo
  • Tetsu Sushi Bar
  • Wildlight Kitchen + Bar

New Bib Gourmand Winners:

  • Farmer’s Apprentice 
  • Karma Indian Bistro
  • Motonobu Udon
  • Seaport City Seafood
  • Sushi Hil

Additional Awards:

  • Michelin Outstanding Service Award: Front-of-house team at Okeya Kyujiro
  • Michelin Sommelier Award: Wine Director, Kelcie Jones of Burdock & Co.
  • Michelin Exceptional Cocktails Award: Bar Manager, Max Curzon-Price of Suyo
  • Michelin Young Chef Award: Chef Warren Chow of Wildlight Kitchen + Bar

Bib Gourmand Winners announced in 2022:

  • Anh and Chi
  • Chupito
  • Fable Kitchen
  • Fiorino, Italian Street Food
  • Kin Kao Song
  • Little Bird Dim Sum + Craft Beer
  • Lunch Lady
  • Nightshade
  • Oca Pastificio
  • Phnom Penh
  • Say Mercy!
  • Vij’s

Michelin Star Winners announced in 2022:

  • AnnaLena (one star)
  • Barbara (one star)
  • Burdock & Co (one star)
  • iDen & QuanJuDe Beijing Duck House (one star)
  • Kissa Tanto (one star)
  • Masayoshi (one star)
  • Published on Main (one star)
  • St. Lawrence (one star)
