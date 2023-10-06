Michelin Vancouver: 2023 star and restaurant distinctions revealed

The wait is over, foodies! Michelin has revealed its anticipated 2023 selections for the Vancouver Guide.

Dished was onsite at the ceremony in Vancouver on October 5 to witness the action play out live.

Restaurants and chefs have now learned whether they earned Michelin Stars, Bib Gourmands (good-quality food for good value), or other Michelin Guide distinctions.

The 2023 Vancouver restaurant selection was based on five criteria: quality products, the harmony of flavours, mastery of cooking techniques, the personality of the chef in the cuisine, and consistency between each visit (each restaurant is inspected several times a year).

So, without any further delay, check out all the 2023 recipients.

2023 Michelin Star Winner:

Okeya Kyujiro (one star)

This win for Okeya Kyujiro, helmed by Chef Takuya Matsuda, means Vancouver has been awarded a total of nine Michelin stars.

Newly Recommended:

Archer

Bao Bei

Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar

Elisa

Folke

Hānai

Moltaqa

Regal Mansion Cuisine

Sushi Jin

Suyo

Tetsu Sushi Bar

Wildlight Kitchen + Bar

New Bib Gourmand Winners:

Farmer’s Apprentice

Karma Indian Bistro

Motonobu Udon

Seaport City Seafood

Sushi Hil

Additional Awards:

Michelin Outstanding Service Award: Front-of-house team at Okeya Kyujiro



Front-of-house team at Okeya Kyujiro Michelin Sommelier Award: Wine Director, Kelcie Jones of Burdock & Co.

Wine Director, Kelcie Jones of Burdock & Co. Michelin Exceptional Cocktails Award: Bar Manager, Max Curzon-Price of Suyo

Bar Manager, Max Curzon-Price of Suyo Michelin Young Chef Award: Chef Warren Chow of Wildlight Kitchen + Bar

Bib Gourmand Winners announced in 2022:

Anh and Chi

Chupito

Fable Kitchen

Fiorino, Italian Street Food

Kin Kao Song

Little Bird Dim Sum + Craft Beer

Lunch Lady

Nightshade

Oca Pastificio

Phnom Penh

Say Mercy!

Vij’s

Michelin Star Winners announced in 2022: