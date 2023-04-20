Joffre Lakes Park is one of the most popular places to experience the beautiful nature of BC. The park, and its turquoise water lakes, are just a few hours from Vancouver and they’re a must-see for anyone in the city.

Here’s everything you need to know about Joffre Lakes Provincial Park and how you can see these incredible blue hues for yourself:

Where is Joffre Lakes Provincial Park?

To get to Joffre Lakes Park, you’ll need to travel by car. It’s less than three hours away from Vancouver off Highway 99 east of Pemberton. Make sure to park in the parking lot and do not park on the side of the highway.

Seeing the Joffre Lakes

At the park, there are three lakes; Lower, Middle, and Upper Joffre Lakes are all connected via one trail from the parking lot. The first lake, Lower Joffre, is just 500 metres from the parking lot and offers spectacular views.

As you continue on your hike towards Middle and Upper Joffre Lakes, the trail progressively becomes steeper, but the lakes also become more breathtaking. Of course, as long as you’re prepared for the hike and its conditions, it’s well worth it.

Things to do at Joffre Lakes Park

Perfect for hiking and checking out local wildlife, there are also campsites available to reserve at Upper Joffre Lake. Of course, the biggest draw is the water.

The ultra-saturated blue colour of the glacier-fed water is caused by glacial silt that’s suspended in the water, reflecting green and blue wavelengths of sunlight.

If you want to see the iconic “selfie log,” you’ll have to hike up to the Middle Joffre Lake. The more hiking you do, the more rewarded you are with views because at Upper Joffre Lake, you’ll see a stunning backdrop of the Matier Glacier and Joffre Peak.

When can you go to Joffre Lakes Park?

Typically, the park is open to public access from May to November.

The parking lot at the park can get quite full so it’s a good idea to plan to arrive early and go on a weekday as weekends are very busy.

Also, there is a day-use pass program in place at the park during peak season, so be sure to book your free pass online in advance.

For more information on Joffre Lakes Park and the latest information on park advisories and public access, you can visit the official BC Parks website. Please note that dogs are not allowed at the park.

Be prepared before heading out on your next adventure. Information on how to prepare for your trip and stay safe while on your hike is available from North Shore Rescue and AdventureSmart.