5 spots to get the perfect Insta pic at the Sea to Sky Gondola

Fall is in full swing, and while waving goodbye to the summer sun is never easy, there’s just something about this time of year. From colourful foliage to the cool, crisp air — it’s undeniably beautiful. And what better way to capture the beauty of this season than by snapping some pictures to share on Instagram?

If you’re looking for the perfect backdrop for your next fall-themed photoshoot, the Sea to Sky Gondola is definitely a spot that should be on your list. And since October offers stunning autumnal scenery without the large quantities of tourists (frequently found in the summer months), you can score pictures without the risk of a photobomber.

So, grab your favourite sweater and get photo-ready because we’ve rounded up five perfect spots to take pictures that will make sure your Instagram stays fresh this fall.

1. The Gondola

The gondola to the summit boasts breathtaking views of Howe Sound, lush forests, and majestic mountains — ideal for some scenic snaps. Soaring through the autumn mist makes for a pretty thrilling ride, and floor-to-ceiling glass windows ensure you get the best perspective. You’ll also get unique vantage points of both Shannon Falls and the famous Stawamus Chief climbing area.

2. Sky Pilot Suspension Bridge

Crossing a suspension bridge is always Insta-worthy, but paired with a backdrop of stunning, lush forests? Unbeatable. Take a stroll thousands of feet above the trees as you witness the wonderful colours of autumn. A glance upwards will reveal the high alpine of the mountains, while Howe Sound sits below.

3. Chief Overlooking Viewing Platform

From this iconic viewing platform, you can see Mamquam Valley, get views of Atwell Peak, watch hikers on the backside of the Stawamus Chief from above, and watch the windsurfers and kiteboarders do their thing on the water. If you’re brave enough, you can take the unique, thrilling opportunity to stand close to the edge and see the landscape surrounding Howe Sound — just try not to think about the sheer drop below. You’ll find this platform in the middle of the Panorama Trail, a short walk from the Summit Lodge.

4. Summit Lodge Viewing Deck

Located a stone’s throw from the gondola unloading station, this magnificent 5,000 sq ft viewing deck offers stunning views of Howe Sound, the Tantalus Mountain Range, and the famous Co-Pilot and Sky Pilot peaks. Here, you’ll also find a fully licensed bar and eatery, where you can grab a snack or sip a glass of wine while taking in your surroundings. (We think this makes a great excuse to snap a bonus food pic, too.)

5. Sea to Summit Trail

If you’re an adventure lover, you’re bound to enjoy the Sea to Summit trail — and, hey, you might as well share your experience with your followers while you’re at it. The trail is generally considered to be somewhere between an intermediate and an advanced hike, and it’s not without its challenging areas. But it offers a true immersion in nature, allowing you to take in all fall has to offer, which makes it totally worth it. Plus, once you make it to the top, you’ll have the chance to sit on a stunning patio and enjoy a cold beverage while looking out over Howe Sound and the Coast Mountains.

For more information about the Sea to Sky Gondola, or to plan your fall visit, click here or follow Sea to Sky Gondola on Instagram.