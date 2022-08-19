6 magical sunflower patches to see this summer in and around Metro Vancouver
Don’t let summer slip away before you get a chance to lose yourself amidst the sunflowers.
In recent years, the fertile farmland around Vancouver has been bursting with towering sunflowers as far as the eye can see.
Here are a few of the best places to put on your summer must-see list to grab armfuls of fresh, local sunflowers.
This year, sunflower season is super short, so make the most of these hazy August days and get yourself to a sunflower patch before they’re all gone.
1. Chilliwack Sunflower Festival
View this post on Instagram
The biggest sunflower patch around, the Chilliwack Sunflower Festival this year is spectacular, with the flowers arranged perfectly for you to capture the perfect photo.
When: Now until September 5, 2022
Time: Various time slots per day
Where: 41310 Royalwood Drive, Chilliwack
Tickets: From $20
2. Richmond Sunflower Festival
View this post on Instagram
Close to Vancouver, the Richmond Sunflower Festival has lots of unique offerings like yoga in the sunflowers this summer.
When: Now until September 5, 2022
Time: 12 to 6 pm (weekdays), 10 am to 6 pm (weekends)
Where: Richmond Country Farms – 12900 Steveston Highway, Richmond
Cost: $10 plus tax on weekdays, $12 plus tax on weekends. Children under the age of 3 are free. Purchase online
3. Maan Farms
View this post on Instagram
Treat yourself to an Instagram-worthy picnic in the petals at Maan Farms’ sunflower patch with your friends.
When: Picnic in the petals has various dates in September
Where: 790 Mckenzie Road, Abbotsford
Tickets: From $42, available online
4. Taves Family Farms
View this post on Instagram
Taste a cider flight and head to the darling sunflower patch at this cute farm in Abbotsford.
When: Thursdays to Sundays
Time: 10:00 am to 5:00 pm
Where: 333 Gladwin Road, Abbotsford, BC V2S 8A7
Tickets: From $9.95
5. Campbell’s Gold Honey Farm & Meadery
View this post on Instagram
If sipping on some sweet mead while you stroll the sunflowers sounds like your perfect Saturday, then check out this hidden sunflower patch.
When: Thursday and Friday from 10 am to 6 pm, Saturday 10 am to 5 pm, Sunday 12 pm to 5 pm
Where: 2595 Lefeuvre Road, Abbotsford
Tickets: Free entry
6. Lakeland Flowers
View this post on Instagram
Admission to this sunflower festival in Abbotsford includes a sunny five-stem bouquet.
When: Now until September 5
Time: 10 am to 8 pm, last entry at 7:30 pm
Where: 39171 No 4 Road, Abbotsford, BC
Tickets: From $21
With files from Daily Hive Staff.