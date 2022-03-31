BC's magical Spotted Lake changes colours with the seasons (PHOTOS)

British Columbia is home to an abundance of natural wonders and the magical Spotted Lake is no exception.

The small lake is made up of hundreds of separate pools that contain some of the world’s highest concentrations of Epsom salts, calcium, sodium sulphates and magnesium sulphates.

When the warm summer months roll in, much of the water evaporates, leaving behind concentrations of the minerals that form spots across the lake. The spots can change in size and colour from blue to green to yellow, as minerals within each spot alter with further evaporation.

Also known as Kliluk, the hidden gem is nestled along Highway 3, northwest of Osoyoos in the Eastern Similkameen Valley.

According to Destination Osoyoos, Spotted Lake is a sacred place of healing for the people of the Syilx Okanagan Nation.

The Syilx people believe each of the circles hold its own medicinal and healing properties.

The unique natural formation set amongst the area’s desert environment draws visitors from both near and far.

Given the sensitive environment of this natural phenomenon, visitors are not permitted beyond the viewpoint at the side of the highway. But the photo opportunities from the viewpoint are endless.

Take a look for yourself, but keep in mind — the pictures don’t do it justice.

