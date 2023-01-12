10 BC wineries that have gorgeous million-dollar views

There are few things more pleasurable in life than sipping a glass of wine while enjoying a stunning view.
For those of us lucky enough to live in BC, our local wine regions serve up among the most beautiful and unique around, along with the wines to pair perfectly.
Here are 10 must-visit BC wineries that have million-dollar views.
CheckMate Artisanal Winery
Where: Oliver, BC
Sitting high above the Okanagan Valley in Oliver, CheckMate’s new tasting room takes full advantage of the expansive valley views. Inside, the upscale design features an outdoor tasting area that is cantilevered out over the vineyard creating a feeling of being suspended in the air.
Nk’Mip Cellars
Where: Osoyoos, BC
Originally founded by members of the Osoyoos Indian Band, Nk’Mip’s connection to the land is evident in everything it does. You’ll sense Mother Nature’s spirit with each sip of the award-winning wines while you marvel at her in all her glory from your front-row seat in the tasting room.
Phantom Creek Estates
Where: Oliver, BC
Phantom Creek Estates is the latest name to be added to the growing list of ultra-premium wine producers in the Okanagan Valley. The 78,000-square-foot winery is beyond impressive with multiple tasting areas designed for maximum views and luxurious comfort.
Blasted Church Vineyards
Where: Okanagan Falls, BC
Blasted Church sits on a beautiful plateau in Okanagan Falls overlooking Skaha Lake. The view is breathtaking with estate vines seemingly sloping into the water below. On a warm summer’s day, you’d be hard-pressed to find a more relaxing vantage point than the deck of the log house tasting room.
Mission Hill Family Estate Winery
Where: West Kelowna, BC
One of the most renowned wineries in the Okanagan Valley, Mission Hill not only offers an exquisite view of Okanagan Lake, the trademark bell tower and winery are worthy of their own attention. A destination winery in the best sense of the word, it provides a variety of terrific onsite wine-tasting experiences with different vantage points for you to enjoy.
Blue Grouse Estate Winery
Where: Duncan, BC
Vancouver Island’s Cowichan Valley is the most challenging wine-growing district in BC, but Blue Grouse is among a handful of wineries that are proving it can be done and done well. The design is both thoughtful and practical lending itself to high ceilings and clean lines, all while ensuring full appreciation of the 65-acre estate vineyards laid out as far as the eyes can see.
Martin’s Lane Winery
Where: Kelowna, BC
Guests at Martin’s Lane are treated to a beautiful tasting area that has a perfect view of Lake Okanagan below and the surrounding vineyards. Add to that a turntable with a great collection of vinyl records and you’re all set with the perfect ambiance to enjoy one of the fantastic Rieslings or Pinot Noirs.
Poplar Grove Winery
Where: Penticton, BC
Poplar Grove’s tasting room sits on a perch overlooking Okanagan Lake in the southern half of the Valley. The floor-to-ceiling glass wall gives tasters a perfect lakeside view along with the added benefit of a restaurant. The beautiful indoor/outdoor bistro features brilliant views of their Pinot Gris vineyard that slope down toward the lake.
Painted Rock Estate Winery
Where: Penticton, BC
The goal at Painted Rock is clear: provide a premium guest experience. The tasting room is beautifully designed and more akin to an art gallery than a place to taste wine. Its patio provides the ideal setting to take in the view of the estate vineyards and Skaha Lake.
Summerhill Pyramid Winery
Where: Kelowna, BC
If Cairo is a bit too far to travel, look no further than Kelowna to visit a great Pyramid! A unique structure that certainly makes for one of the rarest views you’ll find anywhere in the world. If you’re the spiritual type, the winery hosts gatherings each solstice, equinox, and full moon which include vegetarian potluck dinners, drumming, and dancing.