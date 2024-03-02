NewsPets & AnimalsCuratedTravelOutdoors

New private campground in BC lets you camp with rescued animals

Mar 2 2024, 8:46 pm
Olich Creek Farm/Facebook

A new private campground is opening its gates to let campers elevate their camping experience with some seriously cute furry friends.

Olich Creek Farm announced that it’s opening its grounds in March for two families or groups at a time to camp there and enjoy the scenery along with the animals that reside there.

olich creek farm

Olich Creek Farm/Facebook

The 27-acre farm homes old and rescued animals, including sheep, goats, mini horses, and a giant pig. It opened its gates to give visitors a unique camping experience where they’ll get to interact with all the animals while still having a peaceful stay.

But, the farm also wants to protect the peace of the animals, which is why the limit is two families at a time. In a Facebook post detailing the opening, Olich Creek Farm wrote, “We have an abundance of wildlife here and prefer to keep human activity here to a minimum to respect the animals and their habitat.”

It’s not just the farm’s animals that can enjoy the landscape. The campground welcomes pets and has an off-leash dog area and swimming holes.

The grounds can be found in Ashton Creek, east of Enderby. Visitors can pick their own tent site for $35 per night or stay at the farm’s RV site for $50 per night. 

Booking is now open and can be done by emailing [email protected]

