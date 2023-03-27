Spring may have just begun but we’ve already got summer on our minds.

That’s why we’re excited that a massive waterpark less than two hours from Vancouver has announced its opening date for 2023.

Harrison Lake Inflatable Water Park will open for the summer on Saturday, June 24. And the giant floating experience is one to add to the season’s bucket list.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harrison Watersports (@harrisonwatersports)

Harrison Watersports’s huge attraction not only has an epic floating obstacle course/playground on the lake, but they also rent bumper boats, BBQ boats, and Sea-Doos for the ultimate lake trip.

A “Wipeout Style” obstacle course was added in 2022, with swings, teeter-totters, hamster balls, monkey bars, and the popular Blob.

Guests can book a two-hour time slot, take a shuttle tube from shore, then jump, bounce, and flip their way around the water park paradise.

Harrison Lake Inflatable Water Park is for ages six and up, though visitors ages six to nine must have paid adult supervision. Those five and under are not permitted.

Those wanting to get a jump start on the summer fun can rent a Sea-Doo or a bumper boat to enjoy on Harrison Lake starting on Saturday, May 6.

Whether you’re looking for a zippy adventure or a relaxing day on the water, this trip to the lake will definitely be worth your while.

When: Open daily from June 24 to September 4, 2023

Where: 100 Esplanade Avenue, Harrison Hot Springs

Tickets: Available online from $39.99. Book online

With files from Sarah Anderson