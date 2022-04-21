FoodFood EventsFood News

Sneak peek of the epic eats at the Richmond Night Market this year (PHOTOS)

Hanna McLean
Apr 21 2022, 10:19 pm
Courtesy Richmond Night Market
The dates are set and the theme is Summer Magic Rainbow. The Richmond Night Market is gearing up to officially open for its 2022 season next week.

The event, the largest night market in North America, has revealed the grand opening is slated to take place on April 29, 2022.

Last year the market’s opening was postponed until July 2021. A reduced capacity and a smaller venue were also implemented at last year’s event.

Richmond Night Market

Courtesy Richmond Night Market

In pre-pandemic years, the huge outdoor market typically ran from early May into October.

This event normally draws crowds from across the province who travel to check out the rows on rows of vibrant cuisine along with a diverse lineup of nightly performances on the 50 ft entertainment stage.

Speaking of vibrant cuisine, let’s get into some of the bites we’re most excited about.

Market organizers have shared a sneak peek of what you can dig into with Dished, and we can’t wait to devour these epic eats ourselves.

F0: Rolled Ice Cream – Thai style in a bowl

F16: Rice Burger

Courtesy Richmond Night Market

F17: Traditional Japanese Mochi-Covered Strawberries

F27: Flying Cup Noodles

F27: Flying Cup Noodles

Richmond Night Market

F31: Crayfish Fried Chicken Taco – Fried chicken taco base with crayfish inside

F33: Seafood Spring Rolls

F33: Seafood Spring Rolls

Richmond Night Market

F40: Osmanthus Ferment Rice Latte Jelly

Richmond Night Market

F49: Ice Cream Puff – Different flavours of ice cream puff with “drip”

Richmond Night Market

F72: One Coconut – An entire young coconut without the shell

F75: Mudslide Bubble Tea

F75: Mudslide Bubble Tea

Richmond Night Market

Courtesy Richmond Night Market

F91-93: Big Beard BBQ – Traditional Chinese BBQ with different meats

When: April 29 to October 10, 2022

When: April 29 to October 10, 2022

All photos courtesy of Richmond Night Market

