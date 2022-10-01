You can plunge into a cranberry bog near Vancouver this fall

This fall, forget about walking through the crunchy leaves and tiptoe through the cranberry bog!

Just an hour from Vancouver, the Riverside Cranberry Farm has opened up its bog to anyone brave enough to take the plunge.

Don stylish hip waders and waddle down the ladder straight into a flooded field. Surrounded by floating red berries, you’ll feel like a kid again, gently wading through the water.

Once you’re in, pick up and toss handfuls of the berries in the air and hear them plop back into the water all around you while your friend captures the perfect video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Rose (@sarahrosewords)



During the 2022 cranberry harvest season you’ll be able to pre-book tickets to take the plunge. There is limited availability for the berry plunge, so be sure to go ASAP.

Be sure to take the Harvest Walk before you take the plunge. This self-guided tour of the field’s perimeter lets you watch the harvest in real time. QR codes on signs along the dykes take you through the farm’s story and tell you everything you never knew about the berries and their unique harvest.

Finally, before you leave this wonderland, you’ll want to stock up on supplies at the farm store. Open Tuesday to Saturday from 12 pm to 5 pm during harvest season, you’ll love what you find here. From cranberry blackberry honey and freeze-dried cranberries to fresh cranberries and pre-made sauces, you’ll find a ton of holiday gift ideas and pantry stuffers to keep for yourself.

When: Check the website for cranberry plunge availability

Where: The BOG – Riverside Cranberry Farm – 26885 88 Avenue, Langley City

Cost: Admission from $14.28, cranberry plunge add-on from $14.28