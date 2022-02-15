How to spend an amazing winter weekend on the Sunshine Coast

There’s something special about rain pattering on the roof of your A-frame cabin as you cozy up in bed looking out the window at a misty West Coast view of evergreens, ocean, and distant mountains.

BC’s South Coast is famous for its cool and rainy winters, but living in Vancouver can get downright grey and grating by midwinter — especially as we head into the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the same weather that has downtown looking washed out can make the forests and mountains just a couple hours away seem extra mystical. A trip to the Sunshine Coast may be just what the soul needs to refresh and re-energize during this gloomy time of year.

Pick the coziest cabin you can find

Winter on the Sunshine Coast is a calmer experience than the high season. You’ll find cheaper rates and more availability at some of BC’s most popular accommodations.

Alfie The A-Frame, consistently one of Canada’s most-wishlisted Airbnbs, is a cozy and photogenic gem. Owners Gary Bearchell and Jennifer Cox moved from Vancouver to Tuwanek several years ago, and the guesthouse came as part of their new property. They came up with the name after trying several A-themed monikers and Alfie just stuck.

Over the years, the couple bought up two neighbouring properties they’ve named the Crowe’s Nest and the Lilypad (comes with a hot tub). All three are available to book online at Cabins on the Coast.

Airbnb also recently named another Sechelt property, The Nook, one of the most romantic stays in Canada ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Grab a coffee to shake off the travel yawns

Getting to the Sunshine Coast from Metro Vancouver is a quick 40-minute ferry ride from the Horseshoe Bay terminal. Once the boat docks in Langdale, it’s a short drive (or bike) to Gibson’s, where you’ll find marina views and charming local businesses.

Beachcomber Coffee Co. serves craft coffee and yummy snacks. Try the Canadiano latte with maple syrup and cinnamon for a sweet twist.

Snowshoe to spectacular views of mountainous inlets

Dakota Ridge just north of Sechelt boasts some beautiful trails suitable for beginners and more experienced snowshoers. Trips here on weekdays are wonderfully calm and you’ll nearly have the forest to yourself. It gets busier on the weekends, when kids come to toboggan and the cross-country ski trails get the most use.

Daily Hive recommends using snowshoes instead of crampons because the snow isn’t packed down like it is on North Shore trails. Try beginner-friendly Balsam Loop for a couple hours of fun.

The road up to Dakota Ridge is rocky and uneven, so four-wheel drive and tire chains are recommended. If your vehicle isn’t up to the task, consider booking a tour or taking the shuttle Alpha Adventures — they provide equipment rentals too.

Cheers! It’s cider time

The Sunshine Coast is home to some delicious locally-made alcohol served on lush green properties where guests are free to roam around.

Sunday Cider is a must-visit. It was created by co-founder Clinton McDougall, who previously ran Bestie, a German-style sausage restaurant in Vancouver’s Chinatown. It’s called Sunday Cider because he began making cider with the apples from his Strathcona backyard tree on his day off.

McDougall is on a mission to elevate cider, and sources heirloom apples from all over the province to create exquisite flavours. The traditional process involves harvesting the apples, pressing them, and letting them ferment with their natural sugars. Finally, the liquid is aged in French oak barrels.

He loves talking about his process and the flavours, so get ready for a thorough and entertaining explanation about what you’re drinking. Grabbing to-go? Daily Hive recommends Sunday’s Ciquette for a light and aromatic breakfast-friendly drink.

Want to make a cider trail out of your day? Add Brickers Cider to the itinerary and stop at Banditry Cider once it opens for the season March 4.

Grab hand-crafted spirits for delightfully original cocktails

Thirsty for something stronger than cider? Visit Bruinwood Estate Distillery in Robert’s Creek, open for tastings Thursday to Sunday. The couple behind this craft distillery, Jeff Barringer and Danise Lofstrom, hand-produce classics and fresh twists on favourites.

Daily Hive recommends trying their Earl Grey Gin and Cherry Gin as well as their cream-based licquers. The Advocaat can be made into various cocktails including a winter-themed snowball or a summery creamsicle.

Also grab a bottle of their spirited horchata to pour over ice for a boozy take on the classic Mexican drink.

Dine at new spots and old favourites

A trip to the Sunshine Coast isn’t complete without stopping for lunch at the Gumboot Cafe in Robert’s Creek. For 25 years the iconic spot has been serving up pizzas, soups, sweets, and brunch. Daily Hive recommends the hummus avocado beet cake — it’s a vegetarian take on a crab cake.

One newcomer to Sechelt this year is Savour, and it definitely deserves a spot on your itinerary. It serves a mix of Ecuadorian offerings and Canadian favourites from chef Luciano de Neufville, a mountain biking enthusiast who first worked as a bike shop mechanic when he moved to Sechelt.

Celebrating a birthday on the Sunshine Coast? Consider ordering a homemade cake or macaron tower from Nougatine Bakery in advance and picking it up once you arrive.

The Gibson’s Public Market, opened in March 2017, is home to Emelle’s, where diners can look out over the harbour while they eat.

Travelling with kids? They’ll love the aquarium inside the public market. The catch-and-release centre showcases local marine creatures that are put back where they were found after a few months in their tank.

Tour studios of the Sunshine Coast’s talented artists

Visitors can try a Do-It-Yourself art tour by looking for purple banners indicating local artists are on-site and welcoming visitors, or book with Sunshine Coast Art Tours, where owner Douglas Bevans will curate a selection of studios followed by a stop at a local brewery.

Bevans is the same person behind the $38-a-bottle hot dog water sold during Vancouver’s Goop Wellness Summit in 2018 to encourage people to question claims made by the wellness industry.

Now, he arranges customizable tours visiting painters, photographers, potters, jewellers, and places such as Coast Raven Design Studio, where Richard de la Mare and Artie George create wood carvings and jewellery pieces.

Wander to waterfalls, beaches, and harbour views

If you like looking at pretty things, the Sunshine Coast’s winter-accessible hiking trails and beaches will certainly be a highlight. Even the laziest of hikers can snap beautiful pictures at Burnett Falls, where just five minutes of walking will get you to the main event.

Those travelling further along the Sunshine Coast Highway can try Mount Daniel overlooking Pender Harbour, or popular Smuggler’s Cove trail.

Shop for gifts and vintage clothes

On the way back, make sure to stop for some unique souvenirs.

Ikhaya Boutique in Gibson’s is a home goods store that will make you want to redesign your apartment after its clean and subtly colourful interior. You can also grab some souvenir greeting cards painted after popular Sunshine Coast landmarks.

Fong’s Market and Gifts also has great housewares for every purpose, from painted teacups to wind chimes to dim sum steamer baskets.

There are also some great vintage boutiques and thrift stores in the Sunshine Coast, including Gibsons’ Starlet Vintage with glamorous dresses, cozy sweaters, and one-of-a-kind purses.

After you make it back to the ferry terminal, the only thing left to do is wonder when you’ll come back next.

Daily Hive was hosted by Sunshine Coast Tourism and Destination BC for several experiences mentioned in this article.