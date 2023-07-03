"It's a cult": Here's what hikers say about the infamous Grouse Grind (VIDEO)

Some said it’s monotonous and boring with no view. Some wake up at four in the morning for a daily “rise and grind.”

The hike to the top of Grouse Mountain is so iconic that Vancouverites call it “the Grind.” But how did the trail reach such a cult status?

We headed over to the Grouse Grind to ask hikers why they are drawn to the trail, and here’s what they had to say.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Hive Vancouver (@dailyhivevancouver)

The people you meet

Colin Ellis White has reached the top of Grouse Mountain nearly 3,400 times yet still found that “every day is unique.”

Nicknamed the “ghost” on the grind, White first tackled the climb back in 1976 when there weren’t even stairs. It took him a couple of hours at least to reach the top, a huge contrast to his current personal best time of 35 minutes.

The avid hiker said he enjoys the people aspect of the grind and still gets surprised by things he sees on the trail.

“I’ve seen people in high-heeled shoes. I’ve seen people dressed up as furries. I’ve seen a guy do the grind completely naked, which is kind of interesting. You see everything on the grind,” said White. “It’s reached cult status for sure.”

The badass workout

New to the cult were Joshua Kobayashi and Britany Kasjak. They were visiting the city, and friends told the pair the trail is a must-do for every Vancouverite.

“I’m excited for my legs to be trembling,” said Kobayashi. “It’s a challenge. And challenges are always great.”

The view

To tackle the challenge, Sally Cameron shared that you “just put one foot in front of the other always” and “not to stop.”

Ever since the outdoor enthusiast first conquered the trail 20 years ago, she’s been hitting mother nature’s Stairmaster at least twice a week during hiking season.

“It’s efficient. It’s quick. It’s a challenge,” said Cameron. “And it’s beautiful at the top. You see regular faces on the grind, and people are encouraging.”

The one-way advantage

As much as how Grouse Grind is known for the challenge, Michelle Wu said it is actually easier on her knee.

“Going [downhill] is very hard on my knees,” said Wu. “This one has the gondola to go down, so it’s much easier and saves a lot of time.”

Why do you think Grouse Grind is so iconic? Let us know in the comments.