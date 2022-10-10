This hike 2.5 hours from Vancouver takes you past golden larch trees

On BC’s Lower Mainland, you need to know where to look to find spectacular autumn colours. There’s one hike you won’t want to miss if you are obsessed with fall.

In BC, we are not as blessed with larches as our neighbours in Alberta. But there’s one place relatively close to Vancouver where you can immerse yourself in a golden forest.

This fall, get to Manning Park to see golden larches like these:

According to Manning Park, the larches started to change colour in late September and later they turned fully golden. The best time to visit is late September to early October.

You’ll find these trees, some of which are over 2000 years old, on the larch plateau on Frosty Mountain. If you go on this hike, be sure to pack warm layers because it can be cold at the plateau and at the summit.

You can book accommodation at the Manning Park resort, too, and make sure to do it in advance if you are going on the weekends.