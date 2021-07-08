Bucket List BC: There are hidden teapots on this majestic hiking trail

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

If you’re looking to drink in some nature, beautiful West Coast views, and an easy uphill hike — Teapot Hill will give you your fill!

While most hikers keep an eye out for wildlife, cool plants, and trees along trails, this hike also has dozens of hidden teapots for you to discover along the way.

Depending on traffic, the drive from Vancouver to Teapot Hill is about 1 hour and 40 minutes, and after you park in the lot, the hike itself is 5 km (roundtrip), or about 2 hours to hike.

On your way to the top of Teapot Hill, where you will overlook Cultus Lake, you will walk by massive mossy trees, a variety of wild flowers and plants, possibly some wildlife, and of course, counting teapots.

Let us know how many teapots you count and tag us on Instagram or Twitter!

