Wineries in and around Vancouver to visit this season

Sip, sip, hooray. If you live in the Vancouver area, you don’t have to travel too far to find a good glass of wine with a view.

Go winery hopping at some of the best spots the region has to offer, whether you like red, white, sparkling, or just simply want to rosé all day.

Here are 10 must-visit wine tasting spots near Vancouver.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maple Fun Tours (@maplefuntours)

Sip wines that are as sweet as honey at this must-visit winery on a 5-acre hobby farm situated in Langley’s wine region. Festina Lente, which translates to “Make Haste Slowly,” specializes in local mead or dry honey wine. The winery also features a sprawling patio and regularly hosts live music.

Address: 21113 16 Avenue, Langley City

Phone: 604-510-2336

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glass House Estate Winery (@glasshousewine)

Discover this charming family-run vineyard and boutique winery in South Langley. The winery is best known for its architecturally stunning glass house design and its equally impressive selection of wines. Make sure to grab a seat on the patio, where you can enjoy a beautiful charcuterie board while overlooking the vineyard.

Address: 23449 0 Avenue, Langley City

Phone: 604-427-3225

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Township 7 Vineyards & Winery (@township7)

Head over to this spot to sample some of the best wines the region has to offer. The winery also hosts its tastings outdoors, so you can soak up the sunshine while enjoying red, white, or sparkling wines. After sipping on what they have in store, you likely won’t be leaving empty-handed.

Address: 21152 16 Avenue, Langley Township

Phone: 604-532-1766

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maan Farms (@maanfarms)

This family-run farm has something for everyone, including wine lovers. Maan Farms’ wines are produced in-house and contain at least two pounds of berries per bottle. They know a thing or two about quality fruit, as they grow it themselves. The farm also regularly hosts goat yoga classes and features a petting zoo, u-pick fields, and authentic Indian eats.

Address: 790 McKenzie Road, Abbotsford

Phone: 604-864-5723

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver Urban Winery (@vanurbanwinery)

Taste the best of BC’s wine right in the heart of Vancouver. This small-batch urban winery produces wines made from 100% B.C. grapes. It also has its own restaurant, which is another reason you must visit. Belgard Kitchen offers 36 wines on tap, which includes both in-house favourites and a rotating selection of wines from across the province.

Address: 55 Dunlevy Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-566-9463

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Backyard Vineyards (@backyardwines)

Sometimes you just need to enjoy a glass of wine in the comfort of a backyard. Backyard Vineyards in Langley has a spacious outdoor area overlooking its vineyard and it’s the perfect place to enjoy some drinks with friends and family. Make sure to order their five cheese tasting platter to go along with it, as it’s to die for.

Address: 3033 232 Street, Langley City

Phone: 604-539-9463

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chaberton Winery (@chabertonestatewinery)

This Langley winery is an idyllic spot to wine and dine. They offer daily tastings, winery tours and an incredible dining experience. Bacchus Bistro features authentic French cuisine while overlooking the 55-acre vineyard. As for their drink selection, guests can sip on wines made from grapes grown in their vineyard, as well as specially selected grapes from vineyards in the Okanagan.

Address: 1064 216 Street, Langley City

Phone: 604-530-1736

Instagram

This beautiful Richmond winery features 15 acres of vineyards, with some of the most top-grade grapes you can find in the province. They’re best known for producing incredible red, white, and blueberry wines, using only grapes found in the Fraser Valley or the Okanagan. Lulu Island Winery also produces ice wine, which is made with grapes that are left on the vines until late December.

Address: 16880 Westminster Highway, Richmond

Phone: 604-232-9839

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pacific Breeze Urban Winery (@pacificbreezewinery)

This New Westminster spot is known as being the first “garagiste” (garage winery) in Canada. Pacific Breeze is family-owned and operated and produces handcrafted small-lot wines, from full-bodied reds to luscious whites. It uses the best grapes found in premium vineyards across BC, Washington, and California. Their wines are also 100% vegan.

Address: 320 Stewardson Way #6, New Westminster

Phone: 604-522-2228

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krause Berry Farms & Winery (@krauseberryfarms)

Spend the day at this one-of-a-kind estate winery, where guests can sit on saddle-style chairs up at the bar for their wine tasting. They have three different mimosas as well, which are definitely worth trying while you’re there, they include apple, raspberry, and blueberry. Krause Berry Farms also offers a range of other activities you can explore, like checking out their u-pick berry fields or grabbing a bite to eat at their waffle bar.

Address: 6179 248 Street, Langley Township

Phone: 604-856-5757

Instagram

Editor’s note: This story was originally published in July 2021