Vancouver is spoiled for choice when it comes to sushi. But an authentic Japanese omakase experience can be harder to find.

Translated as “I leave it up to you,” omakase is a Japanese style of dining where the chef carefully chooses a parade of dishes based on what’s fresh and available.

Have a taste for adventure? Or just want to try something new?

Read on for some of the best omakase menus in Vancouver.

Tucked around the corner from the heart of Davie Street is a postage stamp–sized sushi spot that specializes in omakase. In fact, it’s all they do. Pull a chair up to the raw bar for meticulously prepared local seafood and fresh fish flown in from Japan. There are no rolls served here, just nigiri in the edomae style (where the fish is cured, marinated or cooked to bring out its flavour). Reserve in advance, and peruse the etiquette rules before arriving.

Address: 1226 Bute Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-609-2286

Chef Tojo is a bit of a legend around Vancouver, best known for introducing the California Roll (initially an inside-out Tojo Roll) to an unsuspecting world. So it’s little surprise that he also claims fame for introducing omakase-style dining to the Lower Mainland. At Tojo’s, traditional Japanese recipes are viewed through a Pacific Northwest lens. The menu features several omakase options, at different price points, so you can choose your own omakase adventure.

Address: 1133 W Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-872-8050

Miku, and its sister restaurant Minami, pioneered flame-seared (or aburi) sushi in Canada. Certainly, the omakase menu is just as innovative, with two options to choose from: six or seven courses. Omakase is only offered at dinner and includes a selection of sashimi and other dishes that vary daily. If the aburi sushi is really what you want, the kaiseki menu (simply multi-course, rather than chefs’ choice) is another good option.

Address: 200 Granville Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-568-3900

Chef Masayoshi Baba sharpened his sushi skills at Tojo’s for over a decade before setting up his own intimate room devoted to omakase – and umami. Chef Masayoshi casts his net wide for global culinary techniques that highlight an ingredient’s umami flavour. The results speak for themselves: the eatery has landed itself quite a few awards since it opened in 2015. The sushi bar, where you can watch the chef in action, is first-come first-serve, so reserve early.

Address: 4376 Fraser Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-6272

Chefs Tatsuya Katagiri and Yoshiaki Maniwa led award-winning Zest (now Yuwa) to fame before breaking off to open their own thing. The menu at Stem highlights kappo cuisine, a more approachable omakase-style dining. There are two omakase options to choose from: eight to nine courses or five courses plus dessert. Be sure to reserve at least 24 hours in advance to avoid disappointment.

Address: 5205 Rumble Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-434-0250

Their West End space may be small, but the culinary expertise and artistry at Tetsu is huge. In addition to the local catch, fish is flown in from Japan’s central fish market before being prepared nigiri-style. The sushi bar omakase is a lineup of 15 dreams-really-do-come-true courses and must be booked in advance.

Address: 775 Denman Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-5775

With playful sushi creations like the Tiger Eye with caviar and quail egg, it’s safe to say that this Kitsilano institution is up for a little adventure. The eight-course omakase includes uni shooters, soup, and the Untouchable nigiri (with Wagyu beef, Japanese uni, and white truffles), alongside the chef’s choice of sashimi, sushi, a cooked dish, and dessert. Only six omakase servings are available each day, and they must be booked in advance.

Address: 1995 Cornwall Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-734-8971

At Yuwa, the fresh ingredients – like local sea urchin and golden eye snapper from Japan – are always elegantly prepared and served. The omakase must be ordered more than a week in advance because the ingredients are flown in from Japan (which the restaurant cautioned is taking longer than usual now). Depending on what is available, the chef will put together a menu of six to seven courses, including dessert. Trust us: it’s worth the wait.

Address: 2775 W 16th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-731-9378

Small but mighty, Sushi Bar Shu is an omakase-only restaurant that’s been making waves since it first opened in 2018. The omakase menu comes with the chef’s choice of sashimi, sushi and appetizers, plus miso soup, atsuyaki tamago (Japanese multi-layered omelet), a negitoro handroll, and dessert. We’re sure you won’t leave hungry. But if you need something extra, you can add Wagyu beef or caviar to your meal. They don’t accept walk-ins, so reserve first (and peruse the etiquette rules while you’re at it).

Address: 8099 Granville Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-1868

Tucked away downtown, this little sushi spot delivers a traditional omakase experience. Their premium omakase menu offers 18 dishes – that’s right, loosen your belt – of Japanese tapas (or otsumami), alongside nigiri sushi, temaki (handroll), rolled omelet, and dessert. Expect high-end ingredients on the plate, served in a classic setting.

Address: 750 Nelson Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-559-8834

Masayoshi Baba – already chef of his eponymous Fraser street restaurant – recently took his talents to the Fairmont Pacific Rim. The hotel’s Lobby Lounge has long been home to the RawBar, but chef Masayoshi only made his grand entrance there this summer. Omakase is now offered at the sushi counter, for an up-close-and-personal experience with talented sushi chefs, and a line-up of sustainable seafood dishes.

Address: 1038 Canada Place, Vancouver

Phone: 604-695-6300

