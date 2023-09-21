Best stops between Vancouver and Whistler for your next road trip

The route between Vancouver and Whistler along the Sea to Sky Highway is one of the most scenic drives in the world.

On top of the jaw-dropping views from the highway, there are numerous stops featuring vistas, snacks, hikes and more.

Here’s how to make the most of your drive, with stops in order from closest to Vancouver to closest to Whistler.

Cypress Mountain lookout

This will add some time to your trip, but it’s an absolutely gorgeous view of Vancouver halfway up to Cypress Mountain Ski resort.

Porteau Cove

This pier out into Howe Sound provides great views of the mountains and adjacent beach and is simply stunning for sunsets. At night it’s also a popular spot for stargazing.

Shannon Falls

Just a short walk on a paved road from the parking lot gets you to this surging waterfall near Squamish.

Baked goods in Squamish

Need a snack mid-way? There’s now a Purebread open in Squamish, and donuts from Fox and Oak Craft are also a delicious pick-me-up.

Tantalus Lookout

Pull off the highway for a stunning view of the snow-capped Tantalus mountain range.

Brandywine falls

Just a few minutes’ walk from the highway and you’ll be at this jaw-dropping waterfall. It’s stunning all year round.