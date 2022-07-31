Thousands show their love at the Vancouver Pride Parade (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)
Every year, Vancouver’s West End transforms into a kaleidoscopic celebration of love for Pride.
The Vancouver Pride Parade on Sunday was the first big return of the event post-COVID-19, and thousands came out to be together again.
Not even the steamy heat could keep folks at home as they flooded the parade route to party. And the party isn’t over as there are still plenty of Pride events happening tonight and into August.
Here are a few of our favourite lewks, photos, and videos from pride this year:
We love a parade! Thanks so much to @vancouverpride for bringing us all #togetheragain for this fantastic celebration of love and unity. #loveislove #bcndp 🏳️⚧️ 🤎 🖤 ❤️ 🧡 💛 💚 💙 💜 pic.twitter.com/qkXlgL09YX
— BC NDP (@bcndp) July 31, 2022
Happy Pride, Vancouver! pic.twitter.com/ec6ifwTHfy
— Madison McSweeney 🇨🇦🕷🕸 (@MMcSw13) July 31, 2022
Having some fun in the sun at #VancouverPride pic.twitter.com/YekgMZVnxs
— Eli Mallin (@ellisonmallin) July 31, 2022
Furries are really the most determined beings out there, being out there representing themselves in 35 degree heat #VancouverPride pic.twitter.com/Tt7DEzoiGp
— James (@Lylat_R) July 31, 2022
#VancouverPride honestly is pretty awesome. Even though turnout seemed less than most years because of the heat, everyone is having a great time and I didn’t see a single person being a shithead pic.twitter.com/ukFmHguBQH
— James (@Lylat_R) July 31, 2022
So exciting to be back in person celebrating Vancouver Pride! @TD_Canada @vancouverpride #foreverproud #foreverprogressing pic.twitter.com/n6KrvkGuxV
— Jessica (@Jessica_Burns90) July 31, 2022
Vancouver Fire Rescue putting out fires in the crowd. 🏳️🌈 #VanPride pic.twitter.com/ewMz7slN1O
— Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) July 31, 2022
Funniest outfit from the Vancouver pride parade 😂 pic.twitter.com/I9aJhKtIKW
— Megan Devlin (@MegDevlinn) July 31, 2022
