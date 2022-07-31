Thousands show their love at the Vancouver Pride Parade (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

News

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
Jul 31 2022, 10:56 pm
steph.peterson25 /Instagram

Every year, Vancouver’s West End transforms into a kaleidoscopic celebration of love for Pride.

The Vancouver Pride Parade on Sunday was the first big return of the event post-COVID-19, and thousands came out to be together again.

Not even the steamy heat could keep folks at home as they flooded the parade route to party. And the party isn’t over as there are still plenty of Pride events happening tonight and into August.

Here are a few of our favourite lewks, photos, and videos from pride this year:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @thestephflorian

 

 

