Lee's Donuts' delicious new mascot finally has a sweet name

Winner winner, donut dinner!

Lee’s Donuts’ naming contest for its mouthwatering mascot is officially complete, and the popular donut shop has announced the fan-voted winner just in time for International Donut Day on Friday, June 2.

In an online poll hosted by Daily Hive, fans had the choice between a number of options, including “Seth Doughgen,” “Leslee Vandough,” and “Mona Leesa.”

With over 50% of votes cast, Lee’s Donuts’ new mascot will be named “Johnny Glaze.”

“Our new mascot is rad and will be at almost every major Lee’s Donuts event, from store grand openings to pop-ups,” said Lee’s Donuts.

The winner who submitted the sweet winning moniker will be contacted through the platform that they used to enter.

Donut fans have more reasons to rejoice, as the city’s most popular donut shop is launching a temporary pop-up at the City of Lougheed Shopping Centre for the next six months.

Running from June 1 to November 30, 2023, this six-month-long pop-up will bring the brand’s iconic treats to Burnaby. The donuts will be made fresh daily every morning and will be available in two varieties of half-dozen boxes: the Honeydip Dream Team and the Jelly Jamboree.

Lee’s is also planning to open a new location in North Vancouver, so there will be plenty of opportunities to snap a pic with the tasty new mascot in the future.