BC’s Botanical Beach features rich tide pools full of marine life (PHOTOS)

Those who love exploring all things marine life must add BC’s breathtaking Botanical Beach in Port Renfrew to their bucket list.

Nestled in Juan de Fuca Provincial Park, the beach is home to some incredible geological features as well as a series of rich tide pools that are full of fascinating sea creatures.

It’s actually become a popular spot for research and field trips because of its abundance of intertidal life.

Visitors can discover hundreds of species of both plants and animals here, including sea stars, blue mussel shells, sea urchins, white gooseneck barnacles and sea cucumbers.

The organisms living at Botanical Beach must be able to handle a range of conditions, given that when the tide is out, there are large changes in temperature, food sources and predators.

Keep in mind that the tide pools must be explored at very low tide.

