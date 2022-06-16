This BC skywalk offers visitors the ultimate natural high (PHOTOS)

Unparalleled views of the Salish Sea await at the majestic Malahat Skywalk on Vancouver Island.

Just 45 minutes outside of Victoria, the attraction invites visitors to experience the “ultimate natural high” from a lookout about 250 metres above sea level.

The skywalk opened in July 2021 and has since become a popular attraction drawing tourists both near and far.

It was designed with accessibility in mind. People using wheelchairs or strollers can comfortably access both the treewalk and the spiral tower lookout area, as there are no steps to climb up. Instead, there’s a slight incline along the boardwalk, which eventually leads to the very top.

Once there, visitors can take in sweeping views of Mt. Baker, Finlayson Arm, the Saanich Peninsula and islands in both Canada and the U.S.

For a different perspective, kids (or those young at heart) can also enjoy an 84 metre adventure net suspended above the centre of the tower.

There are two ways to get back down: simply go down the way you came up by way of the ramp or opt for a 20 metre spiral slide.

Check out the fun for yourself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours (@scenic.luxurycruisestours)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yalin Zhang (@yalinz)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kinsol Timber Systems Ltd. (@kinsoltimber)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Camila ciasu (@camilaciasu)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Camila ciasu (@camilaciasu)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maliwu 🇨🇦 (@mali.the.panpanpanda)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kabuu (@kabita___maharjan)