5 hikes around Vancouver with the best views (PHOTOS)

Who doesn’t love a good hike? After a long week’s work, going on a hike with friends might just be the most refreshing thing.

The only thing better than enjoying walking through the lush green forests is witnessing the most spectacular view at the end of the hike.

While there are multiple exciting trails around Vancouver, only a few offer a rewarding view in the end.

Grouse Grind Trail

(@myu_eunice)

What: Known as “Mother Nature’s Stairmaster”, this two-hour-long hike takes you up more than 2,830 steps. This one is steep and might be difficult for new hikers but is filled with mountain streams and forests.

How long: Three kilometers

Where: Nancy Greene Way, North Vancouver

Getting there: From downtown, you can ride the SeaBus to Lonsdale Quay, then take bus 236 to Grouse Mountain.

St. Mark’s Summit

(@rceri)

What: This five-hour-long hike is a part of the Howe Sound Crest Trail and has a breathtaking view of the Howe Sound. This might be an ideal spot to see the sunset as camping is permitted on this scenic spot.

How long: Just under 11 kilometers

Where: Cypress, West Vancouver

Getting there: You can take Highway 1 West and take Exit 8 onto Cypress Bowl Road.

Dog Mountain Trail

(@drspacebones)

What: If you are looking for a place which shows you all of Vancouver, this might be the hike for you. This two-hour hike might be the easiest on the list, making it dog friendly.

How long: 6 kilometers

Where: Mt Seymour Rd, North Vancouver,

Getting there: The trail is unfortunately not accessible via public transit. You can drive or take a taxi to the Mount Seymour exit off Highway #1 in North Vancouver.

Panorama Ridge

(@thelostweirdlens)

What: This one is further away from Vancouver, but it deserves a mention in the list of best hiking views. Located in the south of Whistler, this trail overlooks the beautiful Garibaldi Lake, which is only accessible with a long hike of nine to 10 hours.

How long: 30 kilometers

Where: Garibaldi Provincial Park, Whistler

Getting there: To get to Panorama Ridge from Vancouver without a car, you can take the subway and line 321 bus which will take around an hour and cost a little less than $10.

Norvan Falls Trail

(@vancouvertrails)

What: This is a fairly easy one and you’ll find a stunning waterfall at the end of the trail. The six hours-long hike is through the Lynn Creek Valley. Although it is considered a good first hike, getting to the waterfalls can be challenging and a little slippery, so beware.

How long: 7 kilometers

Where: Lynn Headwaters Regional Park, North Vancouver

Getting there: To get to Lynn Valley Road via bus, you can take bus 210 from downtown or Phibbs Exchange if you’re already in North Van.

Did we miss a hike that overlooks a spectacular view? Let us know in the comments.