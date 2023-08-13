Sea Sparkle: Here's where to catch the natural phenomenon in Vancouver

This week you might be able to catch a stunning phenomenon near Vancouver called bioluminescence — which is easily one of the most extraordinary things to occur naturally in the world.

It happens when a living organism emits light as it moves in water, causing a beautifully captivating glowing effect. However, the best time to witness the magic is during a new moon, giving hopeful witnesses a better chance at spotting the “Sea Sparkle.”

The new moon will occur this week on Wednesday, August 16.

According to the Fraser Riverkeeper, “Any agitation, for instance, whirling a stick around in water, will cause mechanical stress and trigger luminescence.”

The best places and times to see bioluminescence will be at a beach without a lot of light pollution and around the days surrounding the new moon, when the night sky is darker.

Fraser Riverkeeper suggests some of the best places to spot this phenomenon at Locarno, Jericho, Spanish Banks, or Wreck Beach.

