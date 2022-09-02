5 mouthwatering Indian street snacks to try in Surrey

It’s never too late in the day nor too late in life to try Indian street food.

Surrey offers some of the best Indian food on the west coast of Canada. We all know it as the one-stop shop for classic dishes like butter chicken, chole bhature (a deep-fried bread), and dosa.

But did you know it is the ideal place to spend a day street snack hopping? Though the options are endless, Dished narrowed it down to five of the best Indian snacks you can give a try.

This carefully curated list consists of snacks from different parts of India, a land so diverse that no two dishes are the same.

Here are some of our favourite, sometimes messy, always tasty, Indian snacks to try in Surrey.

Bhalla Papdi Chaat from Happy Singh Street Eats

Sweet, tangy, savoury, and spicy. Words can’t explain what this popular street snack actually tastes like.

This snack is a blend of Indian spices, lentils, tamarind and mint sauces, boiled chickpeas and potatoes, and curd. So it’s an explosion of flavours and is strictly meant for those who like putting their palettes through a test.

Happy Singh Street Eats has the word street in it so you know this one’s a must-try. The place offers different types of spicy Indian snacks and delicious milkshakes to bring the heat down.

Price: $9.69

Region it originates from: This particular chaat is well enjoyed in parts of northern India.

Address: 8821 120th Street, Delta

Phone: 778-578-6666

Instagram

Vada Pav from Chatora’s

Indianized-burger? Surrey has it. If you’re a fan of a crispy deep-fried potato delicately wrapped in a fluffy buttered bun this one is for you. It comes with dry garlic powder and a not-so-spicy green chili.

Make sure to order coriander chutney to complete this flavourful snack. In India, this snack costs merely 10 rupees (16 cents in Canada).

Chatora’s is one of the very few spots that offer local street foods from the Indian city of Mumbai. From frankie and Bombay sandwiches to dabeli and vada pav, this place has it all.

Price: $7.99 for two vada pav

Region it originates from: Vada pav is native to Mumbai, Maharashtra in western India.

Address: 7320 King George Boulevard #109, Surrey

Phone: 604-503-8100

Instagram

Classic Samosa from The Samosa House

I’m sure we all know this one but no list is complete without a classic samosa. On the surface, a samosa is a triangular fried pastry. Take a bite and you’ll find a filling of mashed potatoes, onions, peas, and spices.

The Samosa House is the go-to place to pick up two, four, or 50 samosas. It also offers eight different styles such as spicy, shahi paneer (a kind of cheese), butter chicken, and vegan garden mix.

Price: Ranging from $1.09 for two or more and $0.89 for 50 or more

Region it originates from: Samosa originated in the Middle East but it was introduced to India via the Mughal dynasty.

Address: 12837 88th Avenue #109, Surrey

Phone: 604-593-7000

Instagram

Sambhar Vada and Special Madras “Filter” Coffee from Saravanaa Bhavan

This dish is a must-try from the world’s leading Indian vegetarian chain restaurant. As seen in the photo, medu vada is a fluffy, savoury deep-fried donut, dunked in a semi-spicy lentil-based veggie stew and served with coconut chutney (sauce).

Don’t forget to order filter coffee, a classic at any roadside shop in southern India. Served in a metal cup and saucer, it is extremely hot. You may want to go the traditional way by pouring the coffee back and forth between the saucer and cup using long arc-like motions, something we call “Meter Coffee.”

Price: $7.99 for Sambhar Vada; $3.50 for Special Madras Coffee

Region it originates from: Vada is popular in southern India, in the states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh.

Address: 8701 120th Street, Delta

Phone: 778-578-7575

Instagram

Nepali-style Momos from Taste of Himalayas

Momos are often called dumplings, pot stickers, or dim sum (though they are very different) around the world so we know it’s a favorite.

Local vendors in India sell steamed or fried bite-sized dumplings on leaf platters with a side of red-hot spicy sauce. This Tibetan-influenced Nepali dish is a favourite go-to snack around the country, especially in the northeast.

Taste of Himalayas is one of many restaurants serving momos. As you enter, you are welcomed with a scenic painting of the Himalayas and Tibetan prayer flags. The place has a variety of mini dumplings that are served with sweet and spicy sauces.

Price: $12.60 for steamed vegetarian momos

Region it originates from: Originally this snack is from Tibet Nepal. But it is also widely popular across India.

Address: Next to Hollywood 3 Cinemas, 7115 138th Street # Unit 209, Surrey

Phone: 778-564-2010

Facebook

With files from Daily Hive’s Aastha Sethi and Ayilya Thampuran