The Britannia Mine Museum is celebrating its legendary 100-year anniversary with a new feature exhibit commemorating “100 years of Mill No. 3” with a special showcase exhibition inside the Machine Shop.

Just 55 kilometres outside of Vancouver, this new celebratory exhibit, running now until Sunday, November 5, will dive into the history of Mill No. 3, which served as the heartbeat of the Britannia community and played a significant role in providing for the Mount Sheer mining communities.

You’ll feel like you’re stepping back in time as you learn and witness first-hand the mine’s environment, workers, and large community importance.

A national heritage site, the 20-storey Mill No. 3 was built in 1923 and was hailed as an architectural feat at the time. It took 18 months to complete and was built on the side of Mount Sheer at Britannia Beach.

The Britannia Mine reached its golden era during the 1920s and 1930s, supplying approximately 17% of the world’s copper. By the time the mine reached its end, it had 210 kilometres of tunnels and stretched over 1750 metres in vertical distance.

Since closing in 1974, Mine No. 3 now serves as an iconic feature along the Sea-to-Sky region for the last century — and a reminder of the province’s past.

At the museum, you’ll be able to explore the range of displays with a multi-sensory, live-action show, and special guests to see what it was like to live in a remote and tight-knit mining community. You can even take a ride through The Underground on a mine train and pan for gemstones.

A ticket will also allow you entrance to the award-winning, multi-sensory experience, a 15-minute adventure that utilizes over 30 speakers, screens, and cutting-edge technology to provide a firsthand experience of working in the mines.

A perfect family-friend adventure and one of Vancouver’s top-rated tourist attractions, purchase your tickets today to witness the magical history of the Britannia Mine Museum.

When: Visit the new exhibit now until Tuesday, November 5

Where: The Britannia Mine Museum, Machine Shop — 150 Copper Dr, Britannia Beach, BC

Time: 9 am to 4 pm

Price: Adults (18+) – $39.95, Seniors/Students – $35.95, Youth (3-17) – $30.95, Children – $21.95, Preschool – free