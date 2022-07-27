10 unforgettable places to eat and drink in Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country

Chef Tee Joie Jolli’s World Famous in East Osoyoos Venison Burger at The Bear, The Fish, The Root & The Berry | Junction 3 Coffee House (Hanna McLean/Daily Hive)

So you’re heading to Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country? Lucky you!

It’s got to be one of the most beautiful regions in the province, especially when you are sipping and savouring local wine and grub.

Wine tourists and foodies alike truly couldn’t ask for a better backdrop for their culinary adventures. From bucket list wineries to top-notch brunch destinations, this region has it all and more.

One of the reasons we love this spot so much likely has to do with the fact that it’s one of the warmest areas of Western Canada.

Located at the southern tip of BC’s Okanagan Valley, this area is packed with award-winning wineries and tantalizing food to go with it.

So whether you’re planning a visit already or need some inspiration to book a trip soon, here are 10 unforgettable places to eat and drink in and around Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country.

15 Park Bistro is located inside Watermark Beach Resort and this place has some amazing dinner views you can enjoy from its patio.

A newly-designed space in the South Okanagan, this neighbourhood bistro’s kitchen is led by Executive Chef Nick Atkins. Staples on the menu include a must-try Lobster Mac & Cheese made with locally-made, fresh noodles, and a gorgeous, fresh Tomato & “Tanto Latte” Burrata Salad.

Address: Watermark Beach Resort — 15 Park Place #235, Osoyoos

Phone: 250-495-5508

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

This family-run farm and winery is located in Oliver, BC, and in addition to being known for its regenerative organic farming and viticulture, Estate wines, and feathered and furry tenants, Covert is generally just a magical place to be.

Address: 300 Covert Place, Oliver

Phone: 250-498-9463

Instagram

This lively neighbourhood bistro is packed with charm and a delicious selection of French and Italian eats.

Whether you’re after a standard Margherita pizza or a more indulgent dish like Escargots in garlic and herbs, a meal at Convivia means solid European eats and fantastic service.

Address: 8312 74th Avenue, Osoyoos

Phone: 250-495-2223

Instagram

This dining destination is located on the grounds of the gorgeous Spirit Ridge Resort, just a stone’s throw from NK’MIP Cellars.

It offers modern vineyard cuisine inspired by its Indigenous roots. The name of the restaurant was inspired by The Syilx People of the Okanagan Nation and the creation stories of their culture, namely, the story of the Four Food Chiefs.

Patrons will find highlights like Bannock & Spreads and Sage Basted Elk Loin on the menu, as well as weekend brunch bites such as “Chef Tee Joie Jolli’s World Famous in East Osoyoos Venison Burger” and a selection of eggs bennies served on fried bannock.

Address: Spirit Ridge Resort — 1200 Rancher Creek Road, Osoyoos

Phone: 250-495-4660

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

The Village features 13 local wineries as well as one brewery, Trading Post Brewing, and a distillery, Workshop Spirits, all situated in a circle formation, giving it a true “village” vibe.

In addition to the libations, District Wine Village offers food from Trading Post’s Eatery. The menu features bites like truffle cheese fries, lemon linguine, a classic burger, and a selection of pizzas, too.

Address: 100 Enterprise Way Oliver, BC

Facebook | Instagram

Run don’t walk to this artisan sourdough bread and pastries spot.

The Lake Village Bakery first opened in 2012 and was purchased by husband and wife team Meagan and Ian Young-Bibby in 2018.

Between the tempting Brioche Cinnamon Buns, incredible cookies, and beautiful buttery croissants, we can assure you that you won’t have to stop at many other places to eat after your visit here to get your fill.

This spot also offers local cheeses, preserves, snacks, and some pretty eye-catching merchandise to boot. Pro-tip for this gem: arrive early and get the goods while they last — the hype is real!

Address: 6511 Main Street #4, Osoyoos

Phone: 250-495-3366

Instagram

Maverick Estate Winery firmly believes “everyone deserves to drink exceptional wine,” and we couldn’t agree more.

We might add to that though, that everyone deserves to drink exceptional wine… on Maverick’s gorgeous garden patio, complete with views of the Okanagan Valley.

Located just south of the Golden Mile, Maverick is known for its fantastic wines made with fruit produced exclusively in its estate vineyards.

Address: 3974 BC-97, Oliver

Phone: 778-437-3133

Instagram

Junction 3 is a great place to stop for coffee and/or a pastry run.

Head here to enjoy drip coffee, espresso, macchiatos, lattes, and Americanos, or, add your own syrups to customize a unique beverage if you’re keen.

Find this spot open daily from 7 am to 5 pm and pop down on its sunny patio for a break.

Address: 3 Harbour Key Drive, Osoyoos

Phone: 778-823-0199

Instagram

An Osoyoos staple for breakfast fare and a good cup of Joe, Jojo’s Café can be found on the town’s Main Street strip.

In addition to offering some pretty awesome morning sandwiches, Jojo’s supports as many local businesses and purveyors as possible as well as local art and artists by showcasing their work inside the cafe.

Jojo’s uses family recipes and a whole lot of love to make their goodies, and you can taste it!

Address: 8316 Main Street, Osoyoos

Phone: 250-495-6652

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

BC is in no shortage of incredible places to sip and savour local wine and fare, and here’s one to add to your bucket list if you haven’t ticked it off already: The Restaurant at Phantom Creek Estates.

Address: 4315 Black Sage Road, Oliver

Phone: 250-498-8367

Instagram

If you have a break between drinking and dining, we’d urge you to check out Wake Pilot and book a boat, kayak, sea-doo, or standup paddleboard rental.

We’ve got to work up an appetite somehow…right?