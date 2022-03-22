5 heart-shaped lakes in BC to add to your bucket list

BC boasts some incredible natural wonders, and some of the most exciting are alpine lakes that look like hearts.

These lakes could be the perfect romantic place to take that special someone — or your bestie.

Joffre Lakes

Does one of BC’s most popular hikes need another feather in its cap? Maybe not. But if you hike high enough to the Matier Glacier above the third lake, the turquoise water appears as a sideways heart when you look back down.

Valentine Lake en route to Saxifrage Peak

Getting to this little beauty requires a high-clearance vehicle and stamina to do a difficult hike in the Squamish-Lillooet region. From the right angle this alpine lake looks just like a heart.

Valentine Lake near 100 Mile House

This lake is a popular fishing destination just west of 100 Mile House in BC’s South Cariboo region. There are 13 campsites on the lake’s shore and non-motorized boats are allowed.

Heart Lake in Ladysmith

Okay, so the heart shape of this one requires a little bit of enthusiastic imagination. But it’s an easy hike for all with swimmable waters as a reward.

Heart-shaped lake in Pinecone Burke Provincial Park

Vancouver-based photographer Emmett Sparling captured this photo from the air in 2018, and it took the internet by storm. The lake is located between Pitt Lake and Widgeon Creek Campground, but it isn’t accessible from the ground — it’s best viewed by those who are airborne.