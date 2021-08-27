Wreck Beach is one of the world's best spots for skinny dipping
If you’re the kind of person who likes to swim in your birthday suit, one of the world’s best places to do it is right here in Vancouver, at Wreck Beach.
Located near UBC, Wreck Beach has been a beloved spot in the community for years.
MyDatingAdviser, a website that offers expert dating advice, including helpful dating tips and Q&A’s, compiled a list of the 25 best places for a naked swim, with Wreck Beach landing at #23.
Beach quality, safety, the weather, and nearby hotel costs were taken into account.
As summer begins to come to a close, and as the rainy weather Vancouver loves so much begins to set in, the next couple weeks might be the last chance you have to let the water embrace your body in all of its natural glory.
MyDatingAdviser also has some helpful tips for those who might be new to skinny dipping.
Their top tip is to be respectful and use discretion; they go on to say, “Try not to traumatize any small kids.”
It might be best to not traumatize any big kids, either.
They also suggest not skinny dipping drunk.
Vancouver’s Wreck Beach was the only Canadian locale that made the list.
“There is nothing more liberating and joyful than a skinny dip. If you have the opportunity to visit a beautiful skinny dipping spot, then it’s worth stripping down, enjoying nature, and having a splash,” says Amy Pritchett, Managing Editor at MyDatingAdviser.
The full list of the best skinny dipping spots:
-
Lokrum Island, Dubrovnik, Croatia
Index Score: 84.5
-
Spiaggia della Lecciona, Tuscany, Italy
Index Score: 79
-
Maslin Beach, Adelaide, Australia
Index Score: 72.75
-
English Garden, Munich, Germany
Index Score: 68.75
-
Barreta Island, Faro, Portugal
Index Score: 67.5
-
Red Beach, Crete, Greece
Index Score: 66.75
-
Washougal River, Washington State, USA
Index Score: 65
-
Plage de Tahiti, St Tropez, France
Index Score: 64.25
-
Praia de Galheta, Santa Catarina, Brazil
Index Score: 64
-
Pihlajasaari Beach, Helsinki, Finland
Index Score: 62
-
Green Lake, Styria, Austria
Index Score: 61.25
-
Vecaki Beach, Riga, Latvia
Index Score: 61
-
Bellevue Beach, Klampenborg, Denmark
Index Score: 59.5
-
Huk Beach, Oslo, Norway
Index Score: 59.5
-
Playa Levante, Formentera, Spain
Index Score: 59.5
-
Mpenjati Nature Reserve, Port Edward, South Africa
Index Score: 59
-
Viti Lake, Askja Caldera, Iceland
Index Score: 54.75
-
Banyan Tree Lijiang, Yunnan, China
Index Score: 54
-
Little Palm Beach, Auckland, New Zealand
Index Score: 53.25
-
Arambol Beach, Goa India
Index Score: 52.75
-
Semuc Champey, Lanquín, Guatemala
Index Score: 51.5
-
UK – Lady Falls, Neath, United Kingdom
Index Score: 51.5
-
Wreck Beach, Vancouver, Canada
Index: Score: 48.5
-
Orient Bay, St. Martin, Caribbean
Index Score: 47.7
-
Neve Midbar Beach, Dead Sea, Israel
Index Score: 47.25
Don’t forget the bug spray.