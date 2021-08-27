EventsSummerCurated

Wreck Beach is one of the world's best spots for skinny dipping

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
Aug 27 2021, 9:54 am
Wreck Beach (JamesChen/Shutterstock)

If you’re the kind of person who likes to swim in your birthday suit, one of the world’s best places to do it is right here in Vancouver, at Wreck Beach.

Located near UBC, Wreck Beach has been a beloved spot in the community for years.

MyDatingAdviser, a website that offers expert dating advice, including helpful dating tips and Q&A’s, compiled a list of the 25 best places for a naked swim, with Wreck Beach landing at #23.

Beach quality, safety, the weather, and nearby hotel costs were taken into account.

As summer begins to come to a close, and as the rainy weather Vancouver loves so much begins to set in, the next couple weeks might be the last chance you have to let the water embrace your body in all of its natural glory.

MyDatingAdviser also has some helpful tips for those who might be new to skinny dipping.

Their top tip is to be respectful and use discretion; they go on to say, “Try not to traumatize any small kids.”

It might be best to not traumatize any big kids, either.

They also suggest not skinny dipping drunk.

Wreck Beach

MyDatingAdviser

Vancouver’s Wreck Beach was the only Canadian locale that made the list.

“There is nothing more liberating and joyful than a skinny dip. If you have the opportunity to visit a beautiful skinny dipping spot, then it’s worth stripping down, enjoying nature, and having a splash,” says Amy Pritchett, Managing Editor at MyDatingAdviser.

Wreck Beach

Lokrum Island, MyDatingAdviser

The full list of the best skinny dipping spots:

  1. Lokrum Island, Dubrovnik, Croatia
    Index Score: 84.5

  1. Spiaggia della Lecciona, Tuscany, Italy
    Index Score: 79

  1. Maslin Beach, Adelaide, Australia
    Index Score: 72.75

  1. English Garden, Munich, Germany
    Index Score: 68.75

  1. Barreta Island, Faro, Portugal
    Index Score: 67.5

  1. Red Beach, Crete, Greece
    Index Score: 66.75

  1. Washougal River, Washington State, USA
    Index Score: 65

  1. Plage de Tahiti, St Tropez, France
    Index Score: 64.25

  1. Praia de Galheta, Santa Catarina, Brazil
    Index Score: 64

  1.  Pihlajasaari Beach, Helsinki, Finland
    Index Score: 62

  1.  Green Lake, Styria, Austria
    Index Score: 61.25

  1. Vecaki Beach, Riga, Latvia
    Index Score: 61

  1. Bellevue Beach, Klampenborg, Denmark
    Index Score: 59.5

  1. Huk Beach, Oslo, Norway
    Index Score: 59.5

  1. Playa Levante, Formentera, Spain
    Index Score: 59.5

  1. Mpenjati Nature Reserve, Port Edward, South Africa
    Index Score: 59

  1. Viti Lake, Askja Caldera, Iceland
    Index Score: 54.75

  1. Banyan Tree Lijiang, Yunnan, China
    Index Score: 54

  1.  Little Palm Beach, Auckland, New Zealand
    Index Score: 53.25

  1. Arambol Beach, Goa India
    Index Score: 52.75

  1. Semuc Champey, Lanquín, Guatemala
    Index Score: 51.5

  1. UK – Lady Falls, Neath, United Kingdom
    Index Score: 51.5

  1. Wreck Beach, Vancouver, Canada
    Index: Score: 48.5

  1. Orient Bay, St. Martin, Caribbean
    Index Score: 47.7

  2. Neve Midbar Beach, Dead Sea, Israel
    Index Score: 47.25

Don’t forget the bug spray.

