Wreck Beach is one of the world's best spots for skinny dipping

If you’re the kind of person who likes to swim in your birthday suit, one of the world’s best places to do it is right here in Vancouver, at Wreck Beach.

Located near UBC, Wreck Beach has been a beloved spot in the community for years.

MyDatingAdviser, a website that offers expert dating advice, including helpful dating tips and Q&A’s, compiled a list of the 25 best places for a naked swim, with Wreck Beach landing at #23.

Beach quality, safety, the weather, and nearby hotel costs were taken into account.

As summer begins to come to a close, and as the rainy weather Vancouver loves so much begins to set in, the next couple weeks might be the last chance you have to let the water embrace your body in all of its natural glory.

MyDatingAdviser also has some helpful tips for those who might be new to skinny dipping.

Their top tip is to be respectful and use discretion; they go on to say, “Try not to traumatize any small kids.”

It might be best to not traumatize any big kids, either.

They also suggest not skinny dipping drunk.

Vancouver’s Wreck Beach was the only Canadian locale that made the list.

“There is nothing more liberating and joyful than a skinny dip. If you have the opportunity to visit a beautiful skinny dipping spot, then it’s worth stripping down, enjoying nature, and having a splash,” says Amy Pritchett, Managing Editor at MyDatingAdviser.

The full list of the best skinny dipping spots:

Lokrum Island, Dubrovnik, Croatia

Index Score: 84.5

Spiaggia della Lecciona, Tuscany, Italy

Index Score: 79

Maslin Beach, Adelaide, Australia

Index Score: 72.75

English Garden, Munich, Germany

Index Score: 68.75

Barreta Island, Faro, Portugal

Index Score: 67.5

Red Beach, Crete, Greece

Index Score: 66.75

Washougal River, Washington State, USA

Index Score: 65

Plage de Tahiti, St Tropez, France

Index Score: 64.25

Praia de Galheta, Santa Catarina, Brazil

Index Score: 64

Pihlajasaari Beach, Helsinki, Finland

Index Score: 62

Green Lake, Styria, Austria

Index Score: 61.25

Vecaki Beach, Riga, Latvia

Index Score: 61

Bellevue Beach, Klampenborg, Denmark

Index Score: 59.5

Huk Beach, Oslo, Norway

Index Score: 59.5

Playa Levante, Formentera, Spain

Index Score: 59.5

Mpenjati Nature Reserve, Port Edward, South Africa

Index Score: 59

Viti Lake, Askja Caldera, Iceland

Index Score: 54.75

Banyan Tree Lijiang, Yunnan, China

Index Score: 54

Little Palm Beach, Auckland, New Zealand

Index Score: 53.25

Arambol Beach, Goa India

Index Score: 52.75

Semuc Champey, Lanquín, Guatemala

Index Score: 51.5

UK – Lady Falls, Neath, United Kingdom

Index Score: 51.5

Wreck Beach, Vancouver, Canada

Index: Score: 48.5

Orient Bay, St. Martin, Caribbean

Index Score: 47.7 Neve Midbar Beach, Dead Sea, Israel

Index Score: 47.25

Don’t forget the bug spray.