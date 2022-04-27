BC’s spectacular Sombrio Beach features a hidden waterfall inside a cave (PHOTOS)

Paradise awaits at the spectacular Sombrio Beach, nestled along the scenic Juan de Fuca Marine Trail just outside of Port Renfrew on Vancouver Island.

This gem is no ordinary beach as it features a hidden waterfall tucked away inside a cave.

It’s not hard to reach — but can be easily missed if you’re not paying attention.

Walk along the shoreline of the beach until you find a creek and then turn left. Follow the creek upwards and it will lead you to the stunning falls within minutes.

At just under a two-hour drive from Victoria, the beautiful sights and sounds of the secret waterfall draw visitors from both near and far.

The area is also a popular spot for surfing and camping right on the beach.

This isn’t BC’s only natural wonder — and we have put together a list of some of the must-see sites around the province!