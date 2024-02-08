Seth Rogen creates Vancouver mountain-bong on new pottery show

A new reality competition show bringing together Canada’s best potters and actor and comedian Seth Rogen is a mix of feel-good vibes and a peek into Rogen’s love for his hometown.

The Great Canadian Pottery Throwdown premieres Thursday, February 8 at 8 pm on CBC Gem, where host Jennifer Robertson (you’ll recognize her from Schitt’s Creek) takes 10 of Canada’s most passionate pottery aficionados through a series of art-related challenges.

Part Art Attack, part ASMR, part look into just how many cannabis-related trinkets Rogen has crafted in his life, the show combines mild suspense (will the potters’ creations crack in the kiln?) with feel-good vibes in a Granville Island art studio.

Daily Hive got an advanced look at the first episode, where participants are challenged to create an homage to their hometown. The creations include pie dishes, serving bowls, vases, and more that represented hometowns in the Prairies, BC, East Coast, the Caribbean, and Mexico.

The funniest part was when Rogen showed off his creation. Staying on brand, he made a bong that, when turned on its side, showed Vancouver’s three main North Shore mountains — Cypress, Grouse, and Mount Seymour.

“When I think of home, I think of two things: The three mountains when you look north … and smoking a lot of weed,” Rogen said.

And that wasn’t the only cannabis-focused joke. As a mini-challenge, Rogen had participants make an ashtray, which he revealed was the first pottery project he ever made.

He ended up choosing a winning ashtray for its delicate design and lighter-than-expected feel when picked up.

Watching the artists hunch over their work and explain ideas to Robertson and Rogen is reminiscent of art class in school. One can almost smell the fresh clay bricks the artists unwrap and mould with their hands using muddy water to stick pieces together.

The show displays the skill and ease with which the experienced potters make their items, and may just leave you wanting to craft something yourself.

Check out the trailer below: