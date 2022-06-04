7 Enchanting BC waterfalls you should chase this summer

Finding a waterfall after a long journey – there’s no better feeling!

Finding these cascading beauties puts into perspective how beautiful BC really is.

This list is full of BC waterfalls that you could find on a once-in-a-lifetime adventure – plus a few that are just a drive away from Vancouver.

Here are some of the province’s most magical falls you should chase this summer:

Enchanting waterfalls in BC

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cameron Hughes (@cameronmargarethughes)

Don’t @ me, this simple and popular waterfall hike near Chilliwack less than two hours from Vancouver is so sparkling and effervescent that it belongs on any waterfall bucket list this summer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Teresa (@lisateresa)

Only reachable by water and located on private land, you can go on a kayak trip up to Silver Falls out of Deep Cove in North Vancouver. Perfect for the true waterfall enthusiast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wild About BC (@wildaboutbc)

Perhaps BC’s most photogenic waterfall, you have to see Helmcken Falls and the dozens of other waterfalls inside Wells Grey Provincial Park. It’s at least a five-hour drive to get to Clearwater, BC, so put this spot on your bucket list.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Klahoose Wilderness Resort (@klahoosewildernessresort)

The Klahoose First Nation can take you on a tour to see the supernaturally stunning waterfalls of Yekwamen or Toba Inlet. To see falls cascading into the inlet like this feels like you’re inside a magical land.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophie 🪐 (@soune.d)

Also in Wells Grey Park, you have to hike down for a good view of this sunken waterfall. It’s worth the trek. There are at least 41 other waterfalls in the park to find, too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caroline 🇩🇪 (@cazilli)

Hidden on Sombrio Beach, this Vancouver Island waterfall is tucked inside a cave. There are no marked trails or signs, but you can find it by walking the shoreline until you find a creek, following it upwards towards the falls.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zeba (@doczamcam)

This popular park off of the Sea to Sky Highway is home to the soaring Shannon Falls. It’s close enough to Vancouver to see in an afternoon, so it’s perfect to bring out-of-town guests to see.

With files from Daily Hive Staff.