Othello Tunnels to partially reopen this summer

A popular BC attraction that’s been closed since the 2021 atmospheric river floods is finally slated to partially reopen this summer.

BC’s Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy announced Wednesday that the Coquihalla Canyon Park, which contains the Othello Tunnels, will partially reopen in July 2024.

“Coquihalla Canyon Park and Othello Tunnels are extremely popular, and their spectacular beauty and unique features provide good reason,” Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy George Heyman said in a news release.

The first phase of restoration work will repair facilities and road access to the park, focusing on the park entrance and parking lot to the end of tunnel two. The rest of the park is estimated to open in 2025.

The work will involve resurfacing and elevating the walking trail so similar flooding damage doesn’t happen again.

The devastating atmospheric river floods in 2021 damaged all five of the historic Othello Tunnels, which date back to 1914. The bridge’s foundation was also impacted, and the canyon slopes became less stable, increasing the risk of falling rocks.

Prior to the damage, the park welcomed tens of thousands of visitors every year and was the backdrop to the movie First Blood, shot in Hope in 1981. The park was part of the route for the historic Kettle Valley railway, with the tunnels being an engineering feat at the time to provide a route for trains through the mountains.

“We know people have been waiting a long time for the park to safely open. The damage to this park from the atmospheric river was extensive, and we are designing and rebuilding more resilient infrastructure so it can better withstand the impacts of climate change.”