We know wedding season can be stressful for everyone involved. So to make things easier, here’s a list of hidden gems, budget-friendly options, and designer boutiques.

All of the companies on this list have in-store locations in the Metro Vancouver region so you don’t have to stress about sizings with online purchases.

No matter the budget or specific design you’re looking for — you’re guaranteed to find a store you’ll love on this list.

Every shop included was suggested to Daily Hive by previous customers.

So, here are some of the best shops in the region.

One of the top recommended shops by a long shot was Bhatia Fashions.

Customers rave about its service which is “unmatched” and its budget-friendly prices.

If you’re searching for a shop with a reasonable price tag and a kind environment, Bhatia Fashions won’t disappoint.

“It is a joy to shop at his store!” one person told Daily Hive.

Location: Unit 325, 8128 128th Street, Surrey

Customers of this Surrey-based business rave about its Indian designers like Papa Don’t Preach.

This shop is also known to provide clear timelines of when your garments will arrive.

Most importantly House of Raina is known for its reliability.

Location: Unit 111, 8028 128th Street, Surrey

For 50 years, the Frontier Bridal has provided high-end South Asian wear to the Metro Vancouver community.

Initially, Frontier used to be a fixture in Punjabi Market in South Vancouver, however, in recent years the building was demolished — making a huge change for the oldest little India in North America.

Frontier has been a staple of the region and holds a special place in South Asian’s hearts.

The shop is now located in Surrey.

Location: Unit 105, 8140 120th Street, Surrey

From humble beginnings, the Bombay Collections which spans to a two-unit location in Payal Business Centre, has become a staple and go-to shop for many in Metro Vancouver.

“From classic anarkali styles to the newest plazo suit fashion, Bombay Collection has an unforgettable collection for every size and every woman,” the website reads.

Known for its unique designer styles, Natasha Boutique is recommended if you want to walk into the wedding reception as one of the best dressed.

Location: Unit 112, 8312 128th Street Surrey

Patiala Fashions is an absolute go-to shop for many in the region.

If you don’t know where to start, Patiala Fashions is a great place to search for your perfect outfit first.

When there are so many weddings to attend in a year, sometimes it’s easier on the wallet to adjust the budget.

That’s where Simran Exclusive comes to the rescue.

For anyone on a smaller budget, this shop is definitely worth a stop in your search for the perfect wedding guest outfit.

Location: Unit 112, 12885 80th Aveneue, Surrey

Lovely Bridal which is known for sourcing unique fabrics and is recognized for its superior tailoring, is described as a hidden gem in the Metro Vancouver area.

If you’re looking for a grown for the evening or day — this shop is the place for you.

Location: Unit 166, 12899 80th Avenue, Surrey



There are not many options to shop resale for South Asian wear in the region but that’s where the SEVA thrift store helps fill the gap.

Be it if you value sustainability or are looking for more affordable clothing, this store is created “to serve out diverse and vibrant community,” the site reads.

Location: 9430 120th Street, Surrey

Unique, stunning, and vibrant — there are no better words to describe what you’ll find at Meena Bazaar.

Lucky for folks in the Metro Vancouver area, not only is there an online shop but there are two in-store locations — one in the Paypal Business Centre and another in the Little India Plaza.

Locations:

When looking for Indian designer wear, Sunny’s Bridal is well known for not only finding the perfect outfit but also the addition of friendly ensures you come back.

This shop offers a collection of bridal, non-bridal, and evening wear for men and women.

If you can’t make it in store though, there is an expansive and easy-to-use site — making these stunning garments available Canada-wide.

Location: Unit 100, 12960, 84th Avenue Surrey

Described as a “one-stop shop for your Bridal wear,” Guru Bazaar offers designer suits, custom designs, unstitched suits sarees and so much more.

Location: Unit 108, 7928 128th Street, Surrey

Trending Kurta, which recently launched out of Abbotsford, focuses on men’s Indian wear.

The owner told Daily Hive the company strives to offer reasonable prices and claims to carry the largest in-stock variety of men’s Indian wear in the Fraser Valley.

Location: 31463 Ponderosa Place, Abbotsford