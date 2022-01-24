Relax and refresh: Here are 7 of the best spas in Vancouver

There’s no better way to exercise self-care than a relaxing day at the spa. Indulging in a few hours of zen is a necessity for the body, mind, and soul — especially if it involves turning off a mobile device for a few hours.

Whether you’re looking to unwind with a relaxing massage, a targeted facial treatment or are seeking a unique, wellness inspired experience, we’ve rounded up the best spas in Vancouver right here.

Willow Stream Spa at the Fairmont Pacific Rim

The Willow Stream opened along with the Fairmont Pacific Rim hotel back in 2010, and remains unrivaled as Vancouver’s top spa. The exquisitely designed space overlooks Coal Harbor, adding to the serene vibe of this indulgent spot nestled on the hotel’s fifth floor.

An array of services are available in the nine treatment areas, including their ultimate Day at the Spa Package.

Guests can peacefully drift with the their signature 90 minute Neroli Blossom Renewal body experience, followed by a 60 minute ANDA Organic Botanicals facial that includes Sibin Bian stone Gua Sha technique. The trio of services concludes with their 60 minute Pacific Rim Manicure.

Guests are also welcome to use the steam room, Jacuzzi, lounges and mineral bath in the 8500 sq. foot space — and believe us, you’ll definitely want to take advantage.

Location: 1038 Canada Pl, Vancouver

The Wedgewood Hotel & Spa

The Wedgewood Hotel has been one of Vancouver’s most revered spas for decades. An oasis amid busy and bustling downtown, the Wedgewood spa is the definition of elegant luxury.

They are perhaps best known for their innovative, results-driven facials from some of the most talented aestheticians in the Lower Mainland. All facials are customized to the clients needs using Epicuren’s award-winning natural skincare line — including their all-ages Winter Glow Facial focused on blood circulation and cell rejuvenation.

Post treatment, unwind in the invigorating eucalyptus steam room and shower, followed by their traditional coffee and tea service in their relaxation lounge.

Location: 845 Hornby St, Vancouver

Bioéthique Spa on 4th

Bioéthique Spa on 4th is a charming and hidden escape in the Kitsilano neighborhood that prides itself on being a holistic day spa.

The bright and modern space is reminiscent of a spa you might find in Paris. White walls and furniture are offset with natural woods, and accented with their beautifully packaged botanical line and plants.

Natural and chemical free formulas are the only products used in their array of services, which include certified organic skin treatments. All private label products used also pass environment standard and quality inspections to follow Europe’s Certified Organic guidelines set by Nature et Progrès.

Facials are the must-try here, particularly their two-hour Bioéthique Signature Facial that combines LED treatment and microdermabrasion.

Location: 3578 West 4th Ave., Vancouver

Circle Wellness Spa

Circle Wellness Spa isn’t a “spa” in a traditional sense: you won’t find any services like massages or facials here. The wellness studio is a private, self-guided thermal spa that brings together the art of ancient ritual with modern, cutting edge technology.

This immersive experience incorporates natural elements from the earth — like minerals, salt, wood, clay and charcoal — alongside heat, ventilation, light and sound.

Begin in the salt room, which is known to be therapeutic due to its production of negative ions. From there, indulge in hydrotherapy to release stress in both the hot and cold remineralized tubs. Finish the experience in the WelPod with infrared heat to relieve inflammation and stiffness, while also getting your blood circulation going.

Location: 390 Industrial Ave, Vancouver

Miraj Hammam

Miraj Hammam Spa was a trailblazer when it came to introducing the Middle Eastern concept to Vancouver over 20 years ago. No spa space in the city feels quite as immersive as this one with its otherworldly mosaic details that feel like a relic from time past.

This South Granville gem embraces old world traditions with its Hammam (steam room), which is believed to heal and cleanse the body.

Your journey is followed by a Gommage treatment (exfoliation), completed on Jerusalem gold marble with authentic black Moroccan soap. Your body (and soul) will be left feeling reinvigorated.

Guests can also indulge in a massage option, an aromatherapy facial and a body masque to compliment the experience. Finally, unwind on their luscious velvet beds in the Sultana Lounge to enjoy tea and their signature sweetcake.

Location: 1495 W 6th Ave, Vancouver

The Spa by JW Marriott

The Spa by JW Marriott is a quiet retreat inside the glimmering copper PARQ building (which houses both the JW Marriott Hotel and the Douglas). With 17th floor views, guests can soak up the stunning skyline of Vancouver as they unwind after a treatment, or prepare to make-up services in The Glamoury.

A la carte services like customized facials and massages are on the docket here, alongside several packaged “journeys” that are perfect to enjoy with friends or a partner. In particular, the Resilience Spa Journey includes two of any options including a massage, facial, and body glow exfoliation, followed by some TLC for the soul like yoga, meditation and reflexology (also comes with a glass of champagne and a one-month Eminence Organics Skincare kit).

The spa also offers two signature Douglas treatments, including the 100 minute body wrap which begins with a full exfoliation before being cocooned into a botanical infused wrap for hydration. The luxe treatment finishes with a full body massage. There’s also the 85-minute Douglas Scrub which includes a full sugar exfoliation followed by nourishing oil application and a massage.

The hotel has also added the Rooftop Aqua Lounge with daily food and beverage service to the spa area, weather permitting. Only those with a booked treatment are able to enjoy the ritzy new area, adding to the VIP experience.

Location: 39 Smithe St, Vancouver

CHI, The Spa at Shangri-La

Chi, the Spa pays tribute to its Asian heritage throughout this extravagantly designed space, located on the 5th floor at the Shangri-La Hotel. After check-in, clients are lead to a seating area with tea service.

The treatment rooms at this Vancouver spa separate it from any other on this list: each guest has their own suite complete with a private steam room, tub and shower, acting as a sanctuary of sorts. Spa clients can also enjoy the outdoor pool area for a bit of bliss, or get in a sweat session at the gym, before heading back to their rooms or home.

Holistic treatments are the backbone of Chi, including the Sangre de Fruta treatments using products from the luxe Bowen Island company.

The signature Healing Hot Stone massage is also a must, which uses warmed stones and oil to alleviate deep-rooted aches, restore vitality and ground the body.

Location: 1128 W Georgia St, Vancouver

Vanity Lab

The Vanity Lab is a go-to medi spa in the city, offering high tech facials and other beauty treatments like laser hair removal, injectables and more.

The recently expanded and renovated blush pink and gold accented space is arguably one of the most Insta-worthy rooms in the city. Everything about the experience is luxe from start to finish, including their sumptuous pink velvet sofa chairs.

Among their facial offerings, Vanity Lab’s BelaMD Epidermal Infusion remains a favourite. The treatment combines a traditional facial with medical grade technologies to leave you glowing with five steps: diamond microdermabrasion, a hydrogen water treatment to reduce inflammation and increase brightness, electroporation to enhance the penetration of ingredients, and a deep electro muscle stimulation for toning. The end result will leave wrinkles, dark spots and fine lines looking a lot less visible.