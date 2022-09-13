We always have an awesome selection of new food and beverage establishments to check out here in Vancouver, but we like to keep track of what’s coming up, too.

There is always a lot of chowing down for us to do in our city and these new eateries make our to-eat lists longer than ever.

Here are some new Vancouver restaurants to try soon or down the line.

Dished is told construction is already underway. Milk Bar Vancouver will aim to open this fall. We’ll keep you posted on details as they come. Stay tuned!

Address: Nordstrom Pacific Centre — 799 Robson Street, Vancouver

Tap & Barrel restaurant told Dished Vancouver back in December 2021 that it would be opening a new 13,500 sq ft location in South Surrey. Now, the restaurant group has finally revealed its opening date – September 27, 2022.

Patrons can expect dishes like the Roasted Cauliflower Curry Bowl, the Shroomami, and the Bangkok Wrap, or create their own bowl based on WELA’s large ingredient offerings.

Address: 980 Howe Street, Vancouver

Par-Tee Putt is Vancouver’s first indoor mini golf bar and the 18-hole course it offers is a complete fever dream in the best sense.

Address: 670 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Mr. Sushi has been serving North Vancouver since the ’90s, with its most recent location in Lonsdale having opened in late 2021, but the brand is now set to open a new address right on the corner of one of Vancouver’s busiest junctions.

Address: 176 E 2nd Ave, Vancouver

One of Vancouver’s favourite spots for Singaporean Cuisine is officially expanding. Shiok is slated to open in Metro Vancouver this month.

Address: The Eateries food court at The City of Lougheed — Unit 907, 9855 Austin Road, Burnaby

Hazukido, the French-Japanese pastry chain known for its exceptional treats, has plans to open its very first Vancouver location, right in the Yaletown neighbourhood.

Address: 280 Nelson Street, Vancouver

The newest Vancouver neighbourhood to gain a Steve’s Poké Bar franchise is Yaletown, where the new location will be at Pacific and Davie.

Address: Pacific and Davie

The brand has yet to set an opening date for the Robson Street location, but work is currently underway to transform the space into the modern patisserie that Vancouverites have come to love.

Address: 1126 Robson Street, Vancouver

Looks like Vancouver’s getting another place to head for island vibes, and no major travel is necessary. Honolulu Coffee is opening a new location in Vancouver. A new outpost from the concept is set to open in Olympic Village in early fall. You’ll find it at 97 West 2nd Avenue.

Address: 97 West 2nd Avenue, Vancouver

Preservatory Provisions & Toast Bar is a new venture from the folks behind The Preservatory, who currently create artisanal preserves at the Vista D’Oro Farms and Winery in the Fraser Valley.

Address: Granville Island Public Market (exact address TBD)

The original Fir Street spot opened a decade ago and is run by brother-sister duo Betty and Jacky Hung, who announced today they are opening a second location this fall in downtown Vancouver. The second Beaucoup will live inside the St. Regis Hotel on Dunsmuir Street.

Address: St. Regis Hotel, Vancouver

In Vancouver, Bella will be setting up shop in a large space located at 625 Howe Street downtown. As for Burnaby, The Amazing Brentwood will be home to the brand’s second location in that city.

Address: 625 Howe Street, Vancouver

Address: The Amazing Brentwood — 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby

Rewind Beer Co. will bring nostalgic ’80s, ’90s, and ’00s vibes to its brewery and tasting room space, and while the business has yet to share much about its beers, the concept is looking tight so far.

Address: Port Moody Brewer’s Row

Vancouver’s Chinatown is soon to be home to a new Hong Kong-style cafe and restaurant. Saan Saan Cafe and Restaurant has plans to open its doors at 227 Main Street, just north of East Cordova Street.

Address: 227 Main Street, Vancouver

Antise Vancouver Pastry Lab will be the brick-and-mortar space for Italy-born Chef Emiddio Isernia, who has been running Antise as a fresh-to-order, online-only endeavour in Vancouver for a few years.

Address: 360 Carrall Street, Vancouver

While some international cafes are coming to Canada for the first time, Deville Coffee is looking to expand here at home.

It’s been well over a year since Hello Nori opened its flagship eatery on Robson Street in Vancouver, and now, the brand is updating us on its second location. Hello Nori, which coins itself as the first Japanese hand roll bar in Vancouver, is officially expanding to the North Shore.

Big Star Sandwich Co., which started with its first location in New Westminster in 2013, has just announced it will be opening a location out at UBC later this year.

Address: TBD (at Wesbrook Village)

Celebrated Vancouver-based vegan food blogger and business owner Erin Ireland will be opening a brick-and-mortar location for her popular brand in East Vancouver by the end of the summer.

Address: 1508 Nanaimo Street, Vancouver

The calibre of sushi in North Vancouver is about to be raised significantly. Sushi Mahana, an omakase-style restaurant, is set to open at 111-175 West 3rd Street in North Van, just a few blocks from the Lonsdale Quay.

Address: 111-175 West 3rd Street, North Vancouver

The Chilliwack-based brewery and tasting room has shared that it’s planning on opening a 220-seat craft brewery and kitchen in downtown Abbotsford.

Address: Downtown Abbotsford

A new immersive culinary destination is gearing up to open in downtown Vancouver. Slated to launch at 1152 Alberni Street, this new concept aims to take guests on a “culinary tour of the Pacific Northwest” with its bountiful brunch, cocktail hour, and dinner service.

Address: 1152 Alberni Street, Vancouver

One of Canada’s steakhouse chains looks to have set its sights on Vancouver. Chop Steakhouse & Bar has put up signage at the Convention Centre West Building, signalling an opening is imminent.

Address: Vancouver Convention Centre West Building — 1055 Canada Place Suite 26, Vancouver

