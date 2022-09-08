Call all mini putt fans, there’s an epic new spot to take part in this activity launching in Vancouver, and we got the first look inside.

Par-Tee Putt is Vancouver’s first indoor mini golf bar and the 18-hole course it offers is a complete fever dream in the best sense.

Located at 670 Smithe Street, find this new destination on the second floor of the Dublin Calling smack dab in downtown Vancouver.

Try your hand at adorable Vancouver-themed holes like Science World and the Lions Gate Bridge, or fight for a hole-in-one at the Game of Throne’s-inspired Iron Throne hole — this course has a ton to play with and look at.

Jaws-, ET-, and Family Guy-themed holes are also in the mix here, along with Twister, Nintendo, Pac-Man, and more.

But once you have your fill of attempting to get the best score, step into the Clubhouse at Par-Tee Putt, aka the back area with tons of seating, 20+ big screen TVs, a DJ booth, and arcade games.

In addition to live DJ sets on the weekends, the Clubhouse will offer folks trivia nights and games like pool and darts.

For sips and snacks, there will be a selection of clubhouse favourites like sandwiches,

salads, and burgers up for order alongside beer, wine, and golf-themed cocktails.

Pro tip: there’s a Happy Hour here. Pop in from 3 to 6 pm daily to check out those deals.

Find this spot open to the public starting September 12.

This location’s hours will be Sunday to Wednesday from 3 pm to midnight and Thursday to Saturday from 3 pm until 3 am. Book your tee time now and mark your calendar!

Par-Tee Putt — Granville Entertainment District

Address: 670 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Instagram