Looks like Vancouver’s getting another place to head for island vibes, and no major travel is necessary. Honolulu Coffee is opening a new location in Vancouver.

A new outpost from the concept is set to open in Olympic Village in early fall. You’ll find it at 97 West 2nd Avenue.

The new cafe will join sister locations in downtown Vancouver and in Kerrisdale in serving up farm-to-cup coffee and delicious bites.

Honolulu Olympic Village is 985 sq ft and will feature seats for 25 as well as a dog-friendly patio where folks can indulge in a full menu of espresso-based drinks, Açai smoothies, guava bread, croissants, sandwiches, and more.

“Aloha means love, peace, compassion, and a mutual understanding of respect. These are the values we strive to deliver our customers and community across all our locations,” says Ming Yang, owner of all three Vancouver Honolulu Coffee locations.

“We want to serve the False Creek neighbourhood with a different approach to coffee, and to give high-quality service along with a fresh take on cafe meals and beverages.”

To celebrate the exciting news, Honolulu’s two other cafes are offering free drip Kona coffee on Monday, August 22 and Tuesday, August 23.

Be sure to head to either the downtown location (888 Nelson Street) or the Kerrisdale one (2098 W 41st Avenue) and get this awesome deal.

We’ll keep you posted on the exact opening date for Olympic Village, stay tuned!

Honolulu Coffee – Olympic Village

Address: 97 West 2nd Avenue, Vancouver

