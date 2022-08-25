Yaletown has no shortage of high-end and hyped pastry shops, but a new one is set to open up soon that you’re definitely going to want to line up for.

Hazukido, the French-Japanese pastry chain known for its exceptional treats, has plans to open its very first Vancouver location, right in the Yaletown neighbourhood.

The new spot will be opening at 280 Nelson Street, the former address of vegan restaurant Copper Branch.

Hazukido’s approach to pastry-making involves the “Shokunin spirit of Japan,” according to its website, which means it only uses the “finest ingredients to make the highest quality croissant.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hazukido Canada (@hazukidocanada)

For its croissants, Hazukido uses only imported French, natural butter, the brand Century Flour from Japan, and high-quality eggs.

The chain has a massive menu of croissant offerings, both sweet and savoury, including menu mainstays like hazelnut chocolate, butter garlic, caramel pudding, and raspberry panna cotta.

It also has a range of rotating seasonal offerings in flavours like smoked salmon, pinky macaron, taro pudding, and lemon meringue clouds, just to name a few.

You can also grab other sweets like croissant rolls and danish loaves, as well as a massive range of iced drinks, milk teas, and yogurt beverages.

The level of innovative flavours, high-quality ingredients, and skillful approach are just a few reasons why we’re very excited about Hazukido’s entry into the Vancouver pastry scene.

Hazukido has several locations in Ontario and one in Quebec.

Stay tuned for more details on this spot’s opening dates as they’re revealed.

Address: 280 Nelson Street, Vancouver

Instagram