A new immersive culinary destination is gearing up to open in downtown Vancouver: Archer.

Slated to launch at 1152 Alberni Street, this new concept aims to take guests on a “culinary tour of the Pacific Northwest” with its bountiful brunch, cocktail hour, and dinner service.

Chef and culinary director Clement Chan will be at the helm of the kitchen here. The seasoned chef has worked in Torafuku, Chambar, the Fairmont Pacific Rim, Blue Water Cafe, and Hapa.

Chan is joined by restaurant chef Mike Linshits and sous chef Fermin Colasi Jr.

“We have been looking to open a second restaurant concept for a very long time, and when the spot became available on Alberni Street, we knew it was the one,” says restaurateurs Karen Ho and Iain Bell, who co-own Archer and Coal Harbour’s 6 Degrees Eatery.

“The street currently has a lot of big establishments and of course, luxury brands. As independent operators, our goal is to offer quality, elevated brunch and dinner fare to the neighbourhood, all while bringing a sense of place when you step through the doors with the ambience and design. We can’t wait to welcome guests this summer.”

Folks who step into the 2,400 sq ft space can expect a soft, bright, and textural interior designed by Little Giant Studio.

The restaurant’s branding will be done by Glasfurd & Walker.

Archer will celebrate the diverse flavours of Canada, and we can’t wait to check it out.

Expect this spot to open early this summer. We’ll keep you posted as more details are released.

Archer

Address: 1152 Alberni Street, Vancouver

