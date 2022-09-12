One of the sweetest names in bakeries is officially landing in downtown Vancouver: Milk Bar.

The NYC-founded concept, known for its Compost Cookie, “naked” layer cakes, Cereal Milk Soft Serve, and Milk Bar Pies, will be launching on the first level at Nordstrom Pacific Centre.

Milk Bar was founded by James Beard award-winning pastry chef Christina Tosi. This celebrated figure in the sweet treat scene was featured on Netflix’s smash hit Chef’s Table: Pastry a few years back.

Tosi opened the first Milk Bar in 2008 in NYC’s East Village and the brand has since launched bakeries in New York, LA, Washington, Boston, Las Vegas, and Toronto, where it operates above Momofuku’s Noodle Bar concept on University Avenue.

As for the Vancouver location, Dished is told construction is already underway. Milk Bar Vancouver will aim to open this fall.

We’ll keep you posted on details as they come. Stay tuned!

Milk Bar at Nordstrom Pacific Centre

Address: Nordstrom Pacific Centre — 799 Robson Street, Vancouver

