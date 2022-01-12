The results are in, and Glassdoor has released its list of the Best Places to Work in Canada in 2022, and only one company in the food industry made the cut.

After compiling reviews from current and former employees who volunteered to provide anonymous feedback, Glassdoor dropped its annual list.

The results are based on company reviews from staff, the work environment and their employer from the past year.

It’s been a rough year for the food industry across the country, but despite the struggle, Keg restaurants managed to come in second place, making it the only food industry company out of 25 businesses in Canada to make the list.

“Great team environment, lots of room for growth, competitive salary, great benefits, and they really care about their employees,” shared one Keg Restaurants Dining Room Manager from Scarborough, ON.

Their company rating reached a score of 4.3 out of five.

The steakhouse even managed to score a higher rating than Microsoft, Apple and even Google.

