While one chain slowly exits, another one continues to enter.

Popular UK cafe Chaiiwala already has a handful of Canadian locations in operation, and the brand has shared that it’s got plans for more in the near future.

Known for its chai and Indian-style breakfast, Chaiiwala has around 50 locations in the UK alone and now four in Canada.

Three of those are located in Ontario, while the fourth is in BC’s Abbotsford.

