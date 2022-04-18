FoodFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Sweet Revenge Bakery & Cafe set to open in Metro Vancouver soon

Daryn Wright
|
Apr 18 2022, 7:57 pm
@sweetrevengecafe/Instagram
Ready your sweet tooth, Surrey – a new spot for hand-crafted treats is coming soon.

Sweet Revenge Bakery & Cafe will be opening up soon at 6-19567 64th Avenue in Surrey.

The bakery and cafe will be a sister restaurant to Fort Langley’s Maria’s Gelato, known for its decadent vegan donuts and gelato.

No word yet on what kind of sweet treats we can expect from the new location, but if Maria’s is any indication, we’re in for some great hand-crafted pastries and gelato, with a lot of vegan and gluten-free options.

The Sweet Revenge Instagram account shared that they’ll also be focusing on “artisan bread, pastries, and handcrafted beverages. And of course…handcrafted gelato.”

They’ve only just received their building permits, so it looks like we might be waiting a bit for an opening, but until then you can get your fix of sweet treats at Maria’s Gelato in Fort Langley.

We’ll provide updates on this spot as they’re revealed!

Sweet Revenge Cafe & Bakery

Address: 6-19567 64th Avenue, Surrey

Instagram

