New Vancouver restaurants are our three favourite words, so here’s the latest in local food and beverage.

There are tons of establishments in and around the city that have recently opened for the first time, but how do you pick which ones are worth hitting up?

We’ve done the tough work for you and created this shortlist of reopenings and openings you should be paying attention to — you’re welcome, foodies.

Here are the best new restaurants in and around Vancouver that you need to try.

Suyo is now open in the former location of breakfast gem Slickity Jim’s. It offers diners a modern take on classic Peruvian dishes from Chef/Partner Ricardo Valverde.

Valverde and his partners named the concept after a South American Indigenous word that also means homeland, “to honour his family and country of birth.”

Address: 3475 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-322-1588

This acclaimed Tokyo-based ramen joint is now open at 2801 Main Street in Mount Pleasant and Dished got to pop in early to check out what patrons can expect from the new spot.

Afuri is known for its signature, picture-perfect, and MSG-free dishes like Yuzu Shio Ramen and its killer dumplings, too.

Address: 2801 Main Street, Vancouver

One of North Vancouver’s favourite local breweries has been busy. North Point Brewing Company has opened its new concept called North Point Brewing Café in downtown Vancouver.

The independently owned brewery launched this outpost at the Bentall Centre at 1025 Dunsmuir Street.

Address: 1025 Dunsmuir Street, on the ground level between Bentall 3 and 4

The new spot is at 4635 Arbutus Street in Kerrisdale, tucked away in a small strip mall – a definite departure from its first location on busy Pender Street in Chinatown.

This new space is large and airy, with plenty of interior seating. In true Mello fashion, the interior is incredibly cute, with terrazzo-tiled flooring and tables, pastel-hued seating, and abundant tropical plants – the perfect backdrop for all those donut pictures you’ll undoubtedly be taking.

Address: 4635 Arbutus Street, Vancouver

A local treat maker has taken things to the next level. Hype Chocolate has opened its new production facility and retail space at 855 E Hastings in Strathcona.

The 3,000 sq ft space includes a chocolate factory, confection consulting space, and retail area. This concept is all about diversity and emphasizes the importance of the community it serves.

Address: 855 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

